Whew… it’s been a stressful and busy last two days around here. I won’t speak about how my colleagues handle these storms, but for me…they bring the stress of trying to be as accurate as possible in nailing down impacts and amounts.

This storm seemed to add a bit of stress to the normal stress of systems.

One big issue was that it wasn’t really a storm at all. We were counting on various jet stream enhanced areas to produce precipitation and for awhile yesterday they did. We had the snow in the morning and early afternoon. The March sun angle, which is as strong as what it is in early October, helped the road situation tremendously after a chaotic morning rush hour. The afternoon lull left some to prematurely complain about the forecast…then we got the evening burst of snow that added 1-2″ in the Metro and with the setting sun the roads got bad again. In the end the forecast verified nicely and what I’m most pleased about is how I showed you precisely the night before who could see a band of higher totals. Almost to perfection reports of 6-near 10″ snows are coming in from areas SE of KC. That makes me a happy meteorologist.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing afternoon clouds with filtered sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 30s

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows near 5°

Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly for mid March. Highs in the mid 30s

Sunday: Sunny and much warmer. Windy as well with highs in the 60° range.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So let’s start the good news roll…right now there aren’t any signs of accumulating snow coming to the area into St Patrick’s Day…if anything there’s this. The 6-10 day forecast.

Temperatures in relation to average for later next week into the weekend

So there’s that…

We’re making the seasonal transition and you can see it the model forecasts…there is a definite “not” Canada connection to the various air masses sliding across the country for the next 7-10 days (or longer).

So things are going to moderate…and you’re really going to notice this starting on Sunday. It is sort of a tricky forecast and I’m curious to see how much snow we get rid of today and tomorrow. Tomorrow should be a more efficient snow destroyer day with the sunshine in abundance. Assuming we get rid of a bunch of it locally…we need to get rid of roughly 3-4″ worth…we should be good to go on Sunday for a big pop, especially on the north side of the Metro.

The south side and southwards though may have a small challenge since there is more snowpack to get rid of. Amounts south of KC are in the 5-10″ range…and that could take into the middle of Sunday to get rid of. There will be a lot of wind out there adding a bit of bite to the air…but at least on the northside…a run towards 60° Sunday and Monday is expected.

From there it gets warmer.

So let’s enjoy the break and the warm-up!

Remember how we started the week…through the 1st 6 days of the month we were 12° above average…well after this week…through yesterday we’re down to 2° above average for a monthly temperature…that will drop even more by the end of the day tomorrow before we start increasing things again next week.

That’s it…I’m out of words which is a rarity…have a great weekend.

Our feature photo comes from Dea Steffenella Liang

Joe