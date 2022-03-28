This week will again be all over the place, temperature-wise and as it relates to storms. There will be a big and windy warm-up tomorrow, then a pretty big drop in temperatures Wednesday with a small chance of some random snow flakes perhaps early on Thursday.

Needless to say, it will be getting colder as the week moves along. There is also a chance of some severe weather later tomorrow evening.

So, a lot happening.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s. Steady winds from the SE at 15-20 MPH or so with gusts to 25 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold with lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: Variable clouds, windy and warmer with highs well into the 70s. Also you’ll start to notice the increasing dew points as the day moves along. Winds gusting to 30-40 MPH Storms possible after sunset

Wednesday: Scattered showers around in the morning, breezy and turning colder with temperatures dropping into the 40s

Discussion:

Well at least we saw a good deal of sunshine over the weekend. There were actually a couple of reports yesterday morning of a few ice pellets. Overall though it was a decent but cool weekend. It feels like it’s been a cool to chilly month BUT we’re running about .6° above average so far this month.

It’s been a wet month too…from yesterday…

Kansas City has picked up 3.73" of rain this month. That is 1.37" above normal. This currently stands as the 27th wettest March on the 134-year record for Kansas City and we will look to rise up on this list Tuesday night into Wednesday. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 27, 2022

There is more coming with our next system.

That system is currently off the coast of CA.

That system combined with two other upper level storms will create precipitation at various times starting tomorrow night into Wednesday.

Let’s go up to about 18,000 feet and track the CA system as it comes into the Plains tomorrow morning.

For timing purposes…18Z is 1PM…0Z is 7PM…6Z is 1AM and 12Z is 7AM

You can see almost 3 systems sort of dancing around each other. The main one passes just to the south of the Metro…another passes NW of the Metro and a third drops in on top of us later Wednesday or Thursday.

That’s a lot happening.

Today will be seasonably cool day for March…a few degrees below average. Tomorrow will feature a windy warm-up…strong winds aloft will mix to the surface and gusts may approach 40 MPH. This will send temperatures soaring well into the 70s. So back to shorts weather.

The other thing you’ll notice is that there will be an increase in the humidity/dew points. Take a look at the dew points off the EURO when we start the day at 7AM…

and when we get though the middle of the afternoon…4PM



So the dew points will be surging on strong south winds bring moisture up from the Gulf.

Notice as well the drop in dew points in central KS…that is a dry line that will separate the Gulf moisture from the drier western Plains air. That line represents an eventual trigger for storms later in the day or in the evening.

There are some questions in my mind though how this comes together and when. Sometimes in these situations, especially with that 2nd wave lifting towards the NW of the Metro…you get an initial flare of storms developing that zip towards NW MO. They will be hauling.

Then we sort of wait a couple of extra hours in the Metro. As we wait though…the sun has set…and the atmosphere is stabilizing to some extent. There should still be some instability around though even after 9PM Tuesday night…and with the winds above us cranking away at 55 MPH+ at 5,000 feet…it sure won’t take too much to get a stronger wind gust to make it to the surface…perhaps even some hail as well.

The SPC has the area in a level 2 risk for severe storms…this is considered a “slight” risk.

Wind and hail are the two main threats with this set-up locally.

So that is on the table for later tomorrow evening. Whatever happens the storms will be flying towards the ENE and NE at close to 50 MPH or so…

The cold front itself will move through sometime towards daybreak on Wednesday morning. Since the winds above us though will still be from the SW ->NW there will likely still be areas of rain behind the front…so Wednesday will feature a 12AM high in the 60s probably with an afternoon high in the 40s.

Thursday the 3rd wave rotates around and through the area…there is a small chance of some rain/snow showers with that as well in the morning at least. It looks chilly and raw too that day with highs in the afternoon only in the mid 40s give or take depending on whether we get clouds to break up in the afternoon which I think we will see.

There could be another system on Friday too. It seems they’ll be coming towards us about every 3 days or so…so no prolonged period of dry weather is likely at this point with a lot of temperature swings from cool to mild to warm to cool…likely as well into the 1st 2 weeks of April.

The feature photo is from Matthew Reinschmidt

Joe