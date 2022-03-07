KANSAS CITY, Mo. — So that was a pretty weird day Sunday. Thunderstorms with rain, sleet, and for some, even snow, hit the area between 4 and 6 p.m. or so. Then a mix of sleet and snow hit the region as a whole with various intensities and accumulations.

Overall, a dusting to 2 inches worth of a winter mess fell in Kansas City proper, but areas farther north, where there was more snow were more in the 2 to 6-inch range. There’s a report of 6 inches in the Spickard area of northern Missouri.

The sleet was the main cause of the messy roads that have been affecting the area since the whole thing started. It couldn’t melt fast enough on the warmer pavement, and then more sleet and some snow piled on top, and the roads got messy fast, on the north side especially.

On Monday, we should see some melting, but clouds are going to be problematic for much of the day it appears.

Now on to the next system that looks to be mostly snow, and perhaps with bigger accumulations.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

3 day forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some late clearing. Cold with highs only in the 30 to 35-degree range.

Monday night: Clearing out and chilly with lows near 20 degrees.

Tuesday: Brighter but remaining chilly with highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool with highs only in the 40 to 45-degree range.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Oh and it’s severe weather week, too! Cities will be testing the sirens tomorrow, so a Tuesday siren test is coming. You might want to pass that nugget along to others so that they’re aware of what they might hear tomorrow morning. I believe this will be at 10 a.m.

Back to winter we go.

The first six days of the month have been very mild. We’re running 12-plus degrees above average for that time period. That’s the ninth-warmest start to March in Kansas City weather history going back 134 years or so.

That ranking, however, won’t remain for long. This week will tank that ranking pretty good as a colder-than-average week is ahead. Overall, well below-average temperatures are expected in the region this week with possible moderation, depending on potential future snow cover issues heading this way on Thursday into Thursday night.

This will be associated with two things: Another arctic blast of air. Remember now that we’re swinging into the second week of March, the averages are into the 50s for highs, and another storm system will be swinging out of the western Rockies and into the Plains region.

The arctic air will move in on Thursday and linger into Saturday night before it moves away on Sunday (rather quickly, too).

So let’s dive into this potential.

I’d try to show you where the system is, but at this point, it doesn’t really even exist. Remember how I often tell you predicting the weather is hard because we try to predict things that don’t exist? Well, in this case, it’s certainly true. What may affect us on Thursday doesn’t exist. So that is a problem. The system does exist in model land though.

Let’s see what we’re working with.

There is a small system now in central Canada that is sort of the catalyst to another system for us. You can see it spinning up there.

Look towards west central Canada, it’s near the Great Slave Lake in the southern northwest territories

That system will drop towards the southeast into south central Canada and carve out a deeper trough (or dip in jet stream) over the next 36 hours or so.

From that deeper dip, there will be a disturbance that breaks off and then becomes the system that we watch for on Thursday. There’s part one to the mix.

Part two is the surer of the two parts: The arctic air that’s moving into the area. This will be pretty impressive by March standards, and while it won’t break any records, it will be impressive.

For records, the situation on Thursday is the record for snow is 6 inches (something to watch). For Friday, the record cold high is 14 degrees and the record low is minus 3 degrees. The record low on Saturday is minus 7 degrees, with a record cold high of 20 degrees. I think most of those are good for another year. Let’s watch the snow on Thursday though.

Back to part one, the storm itself.

Like many of it’s ilk this winter, this will be a storm that comes out in pieces, and that typically means a storm that can underperform the model estimates. There will be some favorable jet dynamics though for the atmosphere to work with for at least part of the area.

Data overnight for Thursday shows that some models are getting the better accumulating snows towards Kansas City. While other data shows the heavier snows, the GFS shows 3-6 inches worth more towards 36 Highway and points northwards into southern Iowa. The EURO and morning NAM model has this idea along with the Canadian.

It’s more complicated than that since this will be a multi-piece system. There may be a final piece to watch for Friday morning, where that piece goes, perhaps more south of Kansas City into southern Missouri. It may be important as well when things are all said and done.

As I mentioned there are some jet stream dynamics though that need to be watched. It was partly the reason why we did better with the snow for the big storm a couple of weeks ago.

How much snow can we expect this week?

Model data suggests these ideas:

EURO: 1-3 inches north of Intestate 70; 3-6 inches in northern Missouri (overnight run).

NAM: Dusting to 2 inches in the Kansas City metro; 3-7 inches from St. Joseph to the Iowa border (new morning run).

Canadian: 2-5 inches area wide.

GFS: 3-6 inches metro-wide with 5-7 inches from south of St. Joseph up to the Iowa border (morning run).

ICON: 3-5 inches area wide (overnight run).

EURO ensembles average: 2.5 inches for KCI.

GFS ensembles average: 4 inches for KCI.

So let’s watch it. I’m not diving in too deep right now on this whole setup, but another 1-3 inches is on the table at least from Kansas City north, with potentially more than that farther north.

The feature photo is from Allen HIckman up near Spickard, Missouri. Quite the snow up there.

Joe