Man oh man… that sleet was something else where I live. It poured sleet at around 4 a.m. and I’ve been up since… watching the now light to heavy snow periods.

As of this blog, around 8 a.m. or so, most areas have had 1-4″ of snow. Some heavier totals have been recorded in Douglas County. Areas north of KCI, toward St Joe, nothing.

The roads are a mess. Flights are being cancelled left and right. KCI has had 3″ through 7 a.m. (already its biggest snow of the season) and it’s going to snow into the early afternoon.

Pretty widespread 4-7″ totals are likely, perhaps some localized areas with a bit more than that, although some of the snow rates are dropping a bit.

Yes… some heard thunder, too. Thundermix and thundersnow happened before daybreak. I didn’t see/hear anything, but maybe you did.

In addition to the falling temperatures, strong winds gusting to 40 MPH are blowing the snows all over the place, which makes measuring the snow a real challenge. So to get an accurate number, take multiple measurements and then average.

Impressive storm for sure.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Snow continues with wind and temperatures leveling off in the 20° before we start seeing some breaks in the later afternoon clouds. Winds will gust to 40 MPH for most of the day before diminishing later in the afternoon. It will look like a blizzard for some areas this morning as well. Overall widespread 4-8+” totals expected from KCI southwards. Still sort of curious about the playout south of US 50 and towards Sedalia etc…where sleet has been a bigger issue

Tonight: Clear and cold…lows near 10°

Tomorrow: Some melting with sunshine…highs in the 40° range

The weekend: Near 40° on Saturday and near 55-60° on Sunday…so lots of melting.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

The record for the snowiest 2/17 is 6″…at KCI. Here are the big snows for this date.

Not sure how much more I can say about the storm. It came fast and furious…I was concerned that some would wake up and wonder…where’s the snow…and for areas on the SE side of the Metro…that sort of happened where sleet was a bit more of a lingering issue…but it was coming down fast and furious NW of I-35 for awhile…and KCI had themselves a FAST 3″+ of snow in a couple of hours.

It won’t be a blizzard…but it will look like a blizzard for awhile out there…the toughest part usually is getting the visibility to drop BELOW 1/4 mile.

As talked about for days…near blizzard conditions have been expected this morning…that is happening. The only thing though is the visibility has to be BELOW 1/4 mile for 3 hours…we've been just above that…hence "near" blizzard". JL pic.twitter.com/j5KHAhmFRz — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) February 17, 2022

The convective aspect of this wasn’t too shocking…but it sort of primed the atmosphere around us for the heavier snow bands that were a problem especially on the west and northwest side of the Metro.

The storm will be pivoting away as the afternoon moves along and we should see some clearing skies perhaps as the sun is setting. As I mentioned yesterday we may have a good sunset!

Cold out there tonight…although a south wind will be kicking in so that may prevent a total free-fall.

Recovering for the next few days.

We may make a run back to 60° or so on Sunday or Monday…it’s close on Sunday depending on the melting factor…and Monday there is a cold front coming into the area setting things up for a week from now when another wintry system may come through the region. We will be turning colder Tuesday and Wednesday of next week for sure…

The next system will be coming from the northern Pacific Ocean region…it will be moving into the western US early next week…diving towards the southwest…and then tracking into the Plains next Thursday. With cold air around…and a storm cutting into the cold air…another potential winter event may be shaping up for the area.

I think my winter forecast of 13″ will be a thing of the past…if not today…maybe by the end of next week. It put up a fight for the 1st 10 weeks…but active weather and enough cold surges are conspiring against it I fear.

OK…I’m sort of exhausted and blogged out this week. No blog tomorrow…

The feature photo is from Audrey Duty down in Deepwater…and appropriate moon shot from last night…a full “snow” moon for February.

Joe