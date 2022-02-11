KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I’ve mentioned several times before about how weird of a winter this has been in several ways. But one of the biggest, to me at least, is the way temperatures have rose during the overnight hours.

There have been numerous times where temperatures at night have been steady or risen due to wind direction changes and milder air masses moving through the area. It happens in the winter especially, but it seems it’s been happening more so this winter than others.

Mild air builds in the the snow-barren central Plains, and with any sort of westerly component to the winds (or southerly too), for that matter temperatures just don’t drop much. It happened again on Thursday night.

Just sort of weird to me.

Things are changing though. Cooler air is filtering in now, and colder air will move in later Friday, allowing temperatures to drop off in the afternoon.

This weekend will be a lot different and a reminder that we’re still in February.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and blustery. Temperatures in the low to mid-50s dropping to the 40s at some point this afternoon.

Tonight: Fair, breezy and colder with lows down into the teens.

Tomorrow: Sunny but chilly with highs in the 30-degree range.

Sunday: A pinch better with highs in the low to mid-30s.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Sometimes my sneaking suspicions bear fruit. So after writing about my thoughts at the beginning of the blog, I thought to myself: I wonder how many mornings since Dec. 1 we’ve had with temperatures at or above 32 degrees?

Let’s add one more for Friday morning to the total for this year. So that makes 22. Previously through today’s date in the last 22 years, there were 23 back in 2013 and 27 back in 2006. That’s pretty interesting!

Meanwhile, do you remember how things were going last February at this point? I’ve been showing this compare and contrast high temperature graphic off and on this week. What a difference.

The 15th into the morning of the 16th was the worst. The low on the 15th was minus 10 degrees and on the 16th it tanked to minus 16 degrees. It was on the 15th that the power was being cut for many areas around KC.

That wasn’t good. Thankfully nothing like that ahead for the rest of the month from a colder weather standpoint. There will be a couple of chilly days here and there, but as has been the case all winter, nothing really locks in and things moderate to warm-up rather quickly afterwards. What’s coming this weekend is another example.

A push of cooler air moved through Friday morning, but the colder air is lagging behind a secondary boundary that will move through later Friday and have some wind with it.

At 9 a.m., that boundary was north of the Interstate 80 corridor in Nebraska and Iowa.

Teens and single digits to the north of that boundary with 40s ahead of it Friday morning. That colder air mass moves in in force this evening.

So Saturday is colder, then another clipper moves through early Sunday with gusty north winds in the morning and another cold day shaping up. Weirdly Saturday night, we’d be set up for another one of those nights where temperatures steady out or rise, which will happen. Except since we’re colder tomorrow, it won’t be quite as dramatic.

We moderate on Valentine’s Day then pop into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain at some point moves in Wednesday.

I am expecting a low cloud surge on Wednesday as gulf moisture streaks northwards from the Gulf Of Mexico. Dew points will likely be in the 50-degree range at night and into Thursday morning as our cold front moves closer. The timing of when that front moves in is sometime early Thursday. Temperatures will likely start dropping quickly and a conversion to snow is very much on the table at some point Thursday.

The questions are numerous.

How fast does this happen Thursday? Faster switch could allow for more snow. Do we fight a wintry mix for any length of time? How well does the snow organize to the west and southwest of Kansas City where the colder air will be more quickly established? IF it organizes well, we could indeed get some accumulations. Will there be north trends to this? GFS says perhaps, EURO/Canadian not so much. Where are the ensembles on this? Which is the better way of looking at the potential 5-plus days out? Compare and contrast the EURO and the GFS. This is the probability of at least 1 inch of snow.

EURO slide RIGHT…GFS slide LEFT

Those are actually pretty decent probabilities this far away for at least “something.”

6) Right now, there is some decent “eye candy” on the model forecasts for various parameters. Don’t be surprised if you start seeing a lot of doom and gloom on social media over the next 24-48 hours. Keep the perspective that we’ve been there, done that this winter and it’s 5-plus days away as I write this blog.

7) This may well be a “wet” storm meaning that with the Gulf moisture in play. One inch-plus totals of moisture are increasingly likely around the area. There is some decent upside to that, which will be helpful in any aspects in what has been a dry late fall and most of winter season, really the last 3-plus months.

Man KS and OK southwards through most of central and western TX could use a big ole drink of moisture

Yes, there are still questions and will be into early next week, but this is a rare storm for THIS winter, coming up from the southwest and looking functional at least in model land.

Where is it now? Off the western Aleutians.

Long ways off…

Have a great weekend and stay warm!

The feature photo is from Tedd Scofield from this past Monday.

Joe