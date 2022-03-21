It’s a cloudy start to the day and odds are we’re not going to see a lot of sunshine this week, until perhaps Friday. This means that temperatures will be trending down after highs yesterday in the upper 70s.

It also indicates that another storm system will be affecting our weather for the week. This will be a slow mover, hence prolonged cloudiness and also additional rain chances for a couple of days.

The rain appears to be a bit more generous than the system from late last week. Some may see 1-2″ of moisture this week.

The set up is favorable for rain today and tonight. Also at times tomorrow, but there is another set-up that isn’t that uncommon that could develop tomorrow.

Low-topped rotating storms. These types of storms can contain hail, then also can create tornadoes and that is something to pay attention to for Tuesday, especially on the MO side.

Kansas City area forecast

Today: Cloudy skies with scattered showers developing SW of KC and rapidly moving in later this morning into the afternoon. Highs 65-70 as the rain moves in then dropping a bit in areas of rain. Breezy as well.

Tonight: Rain off and on early, then a noticeable dry slot moves in shutting down most of the rain. Perhaps some drizzle in that dry slot. Breezy as well with generally cloudy conditions

Tomorrow: Scattered showers around. There may be a flare-up of storms on the east side of the Metro into central MO. Those would be the storms that bear watching for rotation. Highs 55-60° but dropping in the evening as cooler air spreads back in with increasing winds.

Wednesday: We’re in the comma-head part of the storm again so most likely rain will be rotating through the area. There may be some wet snow flakes mixed in somewhere as well with that area of rain. Chilly and raw with temperatures only in the upper 30s to lower 40s

Discussion:

Well, at least it’s not boring.

It’s tough to have “boring” weather in March. This is a month, into mid-April as well, that you have air masses doing battle with each other that help to create rain and storms. Mother Nature still thinks it’s winter for parts of the country while the Spring warmth is expanding in the southern US and spreading northwards, trying to push even farther north the cold weather.

This creates a back and forth pattern, and when you add in strong waves aloft in the atmosphere coming in off the Pacific, you can get volatile weather.

Today that volatile weather will be in eastern TX.

The SPC has placed most of E TX in an “Enhanced” risk of severe weather today. That is a level 3 on a 1-5 range.

This includes the potential of tornadoes, some perhaps stronger than usual in play… especially tonight.

See that “hatched” area? That area has a higher chance of seeing stronger tornadoes with a 10%+ risk of stronger tornadoes. 10% sounds low, but is actually pretty significant.

Tomorrow that treat will shift eastwards.

Tomorrow’s risk…level 4 (moderate)

Even higher threats of stronger tornadoes.

These could be strong ones two and some areas in that region may have multiple rounds of supercell storms.

The battle of the air masses becomes more acute down towards the southern US as higher moisture from warm Gulf of Mexico waters gets involved with the set-ups. Rich dew points and favorable winds aloft all combine to create strong and powerful supercells that have the ability of creating tornadoes.

Tomorrow too may be a bad day in the southern US.

These risks will shift towards the SE US on Wednesday.

What is creating all of this?

This upper level storm that is cutting into NM this morning and will be coming out into the Plains tomorrow.

Can you see it spinning?

This storm will move into the Plains and help to create rain and storms today towards the south of KC and that action will move rapidly northwards this afternoon.

Here is radar: Rain is developing already to the south of the Metro at 9AM in the morning.

There is a wave, as I type this blog, in southern KS that will move NNEwards toward KC and that will bring rain into the area today.

We’re starting the day in the upper 50s and should go up about 10° or so before that wave gets here before we vacillate in the afternoon and perhaps even drop down in the rain cooled air.

The storm itself will come up from El Paso this afternoon and move towards the area while undergoing some structure changes.

For timing, the loop starts at 1PM (18Z) then 0Z is 7PM, 6Z is 1AM and 12Z is 7AM

It’s not in much of a hurry and at the end of the loop the effects of the system are finally clearing the area and we should see clearing skies at some point later Thursday.

Now about the severe weather risk.

These situations create lots of wind shear. Typically in a more classic severe weather scenario, usually more into the later Spring, we look for heat, moisture, wind shear (changing wind direction with height or speed or both) and instability.

Sometimes you can get severe weather, including hail and tornadoes with one of those ingredients missing. For tomorrow the one missing ingredient compared to more traditional set-ups is heat. The other ingredients though may compensate, especially the shear ingredient.

As the upper level storm moves into the Plains, strong winds aloft from the SSW will move through MO. As you move lower in the atmosphere the winds switch more towards the south.

Since there may be a period of time tomorrow AM when there isn’t much rain happening, and since we’re starting the day in the 50s, we could “warm-up” to near 60° or so.

With the area of low pressure at the surface near the US 50 corridor in the mid afternoon, there may be an area of maximized instability (not a lot) on the MO side. Since the wind shear aloft will take any vertically developed clouds and allow them to rotate, you can get some hail (the air aloft will be below 32° about 8,000 feet up…and you can get a few tornadoes even though the clouds won’t be overly “tall” like their typical Spring cousins.

These are called low-topped supercells. Their miniature versions of the classic large supercells that we see farther into the Spring season. They also aren’t as tall as the 50,000 foot behemoths that we’ll sometimes see. These may only be about 15-20,000 feet tall.

On radar though they can still display the same “look” including that familiar “hook shape that we look for when interpreting radar data.

So that is something we’ll be looking at tomorrow afternoon especially. I think the higher risk is closer to or east of the 65 highway corridor towards central MO but the SPC has outlined areas SE of I-35 for a risk of something happening.

Some part of that area may be upgraded to a level 2 slight risk before tomorrow afternoon.

Interestingly any warmth closer to 70°, which is possible farther east of KC, could allow these storms to be even a bit stronger and there are some signs in the morning NAM model that this could happen, especially toward Marshall/Warrensburg/Sedalia/Clinton and Warsaw.

It’s something to pay attention too on the MO side especially.

