So here’s something I stumbled on quite accidently last night. I wanted to look at what the record snow amount was for tomorrow’s date. It’s 6 inches in 1901. Then I thought to myself, “hmmmm… 1901, why is that year so familiar to me?”

Remember last Wednesday when we hit a record high of 84 degrees? The record that we broke was 80 degrees. When was that record set? 1901!

You can’t make this up sometimes. Just fascinating.

Snow is on the way. I don’t see a big reason at this point to make a lot of changes to my ideas from last night on the air. I increased the snow totals to 4-8 inches area-wide for the 9 and 10 p.m. shows. I thought about going a nudge higher, but decided that would be a good stepping point.

3 day forecast:

Today: Sunny this morning then increasing clouds this afternoon. Another cool day with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Tonight: Clouds lower and thicken and eventually we have snow moving in towards the wee hours of the morning. Accumulations may range from a dusting to 2 inches during the morning rush. Lows dropping to the lower 20s with the winds increasing.

Tomorrow: Whatever we are at midnight is the likely high for the day, near 30 degrees. Slowly falling to steady temperatures and pretty windy. Gusts to 15-25 mph possible with areas of snow. Perhaps more consistent in the AM and more intermittent in the PM. Accumulations tomorrow through the evening are likely around 4-7 inches.

Friday: Snow ends and shifts south of Kansas City before daybreak. An additional inch is possible before that ends though. Cold with highs near 30 degrees and clearing skies in the afternoon.

Discussion:

I started the week telling you that the first six days of the month were the ninth-warmest start to March in Kansas City weather history going back some 134 years. We were running more than 12 degrees above average.

In the last couple of days, we’re now down to 5.6 degrees above average. It can change pretty darn quick, and over the next few days, that anomaly will disappear as well.

So about the snow.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the region. This was expected.

All the pink counties are the Winter Storm Warning counties… the purple-ish color is the winter weather advisory counties

How much snow to expect

This should be a problematic storm with a couple of waves of heavier snows, with intermittent snows in between. Banding snows are likely a well. Some may exceed 8 inches from this, just not sure about the most likely area at this point. Hence the range of 4-8 inches.

My confidence in at least 3 inches is very high, near 100% at this point.

Confidence in at least 6 inches is increasing to 60%, especially on the south side.

Confidence in at least 8 inches is 15%, perhaps 25% south of Kansas City.

This should be a widespread snow. Everyone should get something decent from this, just at various times.

I don’t want to rehash everything I went through yesterday really, so read yesterday’s blog for more information on that. I thought I’d update the model outputs for you and remind you that there should be some better-than-usual snow ratios with this event, hence the uptick potential.

The morning and overnight models are converging in at least 4/10-inch liquid coming from this (some have higher amounts) and there is a definite trend for some higher totals now to develop on the south side and south of Kansas City. This would be especially connected to a possible second band of moderate-to-heavy snow coming through later tomorrow night into Friday morning. This would be jet-stream enhanced as well.

So here is the morning run of the NAM model:

Hi-res NAM model. Let’s call that 1/2-inch liquid.

Lower-res NAM. 1/2 to 3/4-inch liquid.

Early morning EURO. Near 1/2-inch liquid

Early morning GFS. 1/3 inch to almost 1/2 inch with higher amounts south of Kansas City.

Again these are liquid equivalents.

How liquid amounts affect snow totals

So why show this? Well if I show the straight 10:1 snow totals, they might be underdoing things because the snow ratios may be closer to 12:1 or even 15:1. So there would be upside to the amounts on the maps.

Let’s just average all this out and go with 4/10-plus inch liquid. That would come out to about 5 inches of snow, maybe close to 6 inches.

So let’s then say there will be some areas that can get closer to 1/2 inch liquid, perhaps a bit more, now you’re looking at 6-8 inches of snow.

Hence the 4-8 inches range as a forecast. It doesn’t mean all get 4 inches or all get 8 inches. It’s a range. Some areas, which I’ll work on later today, could see 6-9 inches of snow.

Now I wouldn’t be worth my weight if I don’t look for reasons why this won’t work. It’s what I do, and one way this could NOT work out is if the morning snows aren’t has hefty as what I’m thinking.

The way for these higher-end totals to work out for many areas is if you get two waves of snow. If you get a good shot from wave number one and miss out on most of wave number two, you will be on the lower side of the range. If you get both waves, you’ll end up on the higher side of the range, and then some perhaps.

The morning GFS just came out, showing the 12-hour liquid total ending at 6 p.m.

This would be pretty widespread 3-5 inches snows by 6 p.m.

The GFS then sort of shuts things down for the metro, maybe an additional 1 inch or so after that on the south side of the Metro, because most of the Metro misses out on the second wave.

Here is the liquid total from 6p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday:

So all told on the GFS, the liquid from the storm ending at 6 p.m. Friday looks like this.

Still in that overall 4-5/10-inch range. 4-7 inches of snow for most of Kansas City with upside on the southeast side of the viewing area.

Lighter totals towards northern Missouri. That may be a thing and has been a trend in the last 18 hours, reducing northern Missouri. I will be making adjustments to the forecast maps tonight to likely take that into account.

Interesting how this has morphed from northern Missouri getting the most to areas south of Kansas City standing a better chance of getting more snow than areas farther northwards.

Of course this is just model land. See how the heavier liquid totals streak from southwest to northeast. This is a “tell” in the models that there is some banding happening. Those bands are key to localized areas getting additional snows compared to other areas.

Here’s the kicker though. When these bands set up, there is a tendency, and we saw that in the last bigger storm a few weeks ago, for areas to the immediate north and northwest to almost be in a snow shadow, meaning those areas see a bit less snow. Then it picks back up again going northwest. It’s impossible to pick out really but it’s a thing. One of the vagaries of snow forecasting.

I do have a source that sort of takes all this into account to some degree, including the changing snow ratios.

Here is the new GFS model:

And the morning of the lower-res NAM model.

Heck I’ll throw in the ICON model as well.

So you get the idea. Really no need at this point to come off the thinking from last night and this morning on the newscasts.

OK that will do it. If I see any need for a course correction of if things look a bit worse or better during the evening I’ll make those adjustments as I did last night.

I’m sure there are some curveballs coming, there always are.

