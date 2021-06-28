Joe’s Weather Blog: Historic heat in the NW…daily rains in the Midwest (MON-6/28)

Its Monday…but it feels like the last 4 days or so doesn’t it. Lots of clouds out there and as I start this blog there are showers popping up around the region It will be an on and off wet day in the area…and we’ll just do this again tomorrow and probably Wednesday as well.

The good thing for us about this is that the combination of clouds and rain chances keeps temperatures below average for the week. The bad thing is that any larger areas of rain will not help areas that are still seeing a lot of water out there although the rivers are coming down from their peaks over the weekend.

Out in the NW and NE part of the country…tremendous heat us in play. Historic heat into Canada. Not only daily and monthly highs being set. All time highs are dropping and in the case of Canada…nation highs were set. That is tremendous.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds and occasional storms/rain. Locally heavy rains are possible. Highs around 80

Tonight: About the same really, especially after 12AM. .lows near 70

Tomorrow and Wednesday: Same really with highs near 80°

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Let’s start in the west…really incredible what’s been going on there from the last couple of days.

Your weekend heat roundup thanks to @NWSWPC



Numerous daily high records broken both Sat/Sun, many by double digits!



Seattle (104) and Portland (2x) (108 (Sat), 112 (Sun)) set new All-Time High temperatures.



Forecasts are even hotter today!

Sea – 111

PDX – 114 pic.twitter.com/QpsigMdGZk — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 28, 2021

Just in case you haven't heard the news or were in a dark cave (which sounds great about now). #wawx pic.twitter.com/fPXjXldcKM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 28, 2021

Temperature records went up in 🔥 across the Pacific Northwest on Saturday associated with the historic heatwave in the region. Here's a glimpse at what happened based on preliminary reports. More records will be threatened as the heat continues through next week. pic.twitter.com/Z2Mc2oknqw — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 27, 2021

Astonishing. So far about 24 all-time highs broken in Pacific NW of the US and BC. Also Canada's highest temperature on record – yes the whole nation – was broken at 115. Also about 28 June records broken. More tomorrow… https://t.co/SwCVDJiTkI pic.twitter.com/XCPIIwfndo — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 27, 2021

This wasn’t confined to the US … take a look at Canada…and this is extreme!

Lytton's official high temperature today June 27, 2021 is 46.6 C. Lytton BC now holds the record for Canada's all time maximum high. The previous record was 45.0 C set on July 5, 1937 at Yellow Grass, and Midale, SK. — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 28, 2021

38.1°C in Yohin Lake, new June record for Northwest Territories (#Canada).

Previous record: 35.0°C in Fort Simpson in June 1937.

It's the 2nd highest temperature ever recorded in #NWT, just behind the dubious [in my opinion] 39.4°C in Fort Smith in July 1941. #heatwave #NTstorm pic.twitter.com/KrwZsFYHR1 — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) June 28, 2021

All-time max records that were set today in #BCHeat:

Abbotsford: 41.1C (previous 39.6C)

Kelowna 40.6C (previous 39.5C)

Whistler 39.3C (previous 38.8C)

Lytton 46.6C (previous 44.4C)

Kamloops 43.8C (previous 41.7C)

Comox 38.0C (previous 35.2C)

Campbell River 39.3C (previous 37.8C) — Ethan Sacoransky (@blizzardof96) June 28, 2021

The unprecedented heat wave has started in the west and the all-time Canadian record has been smashed by 1.6°C (previously 45.0°C in Yellow Grass, SK)! All-time records dropped in many locations in BC and Alberta and it is expected to be hotter tomorrow. 🔥#BCheat #ABwx #North pic.twitter.com/IZHFC9FNW3 — Patrick Duplessis (@Pat_wx) June 28, 2021

The thing is…it may be hotter out there today!

Portland, OR and Seattle, WA are the two biggest metropolitan areas being impacted by the extreme heat…but obviously many our cities big and small are being hit.

For context…these are the places in the US that have been hotter than 112° in the weather history.

Map of stations that have ever recorded a temperature as warm as the 112°F recorded today at Portland Intl Airport through 2020. (Note: with over 23,000 stations, certainly a few bad data points scattered throughout) pic.twitter.com/Im1UpgK6JT — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 28, 2021

2 summer heat wave generators are going strong. One out east and one in the west. We’re sandwiched in between and are cooler and wetter. Things though are sort of bottled up…the ridge out east is blocking the dip in the Plains…and the ridge out west is so strong that it’s not budging for now either…which helps the dip in the Plains to maintain itself.

So we’re locked in to daily rain chances.

Here is a look at the last 7 days of anomalies for rainfall through Saturday

Although those anomalies are pretty impressive…KCI is up to 4.5″ or so of rain…still a bit short of average. Parts of northern MO though are over 12″ of rain.

Our stationary front is located towards the NW of the KC area…

A series of disturbances will be coming up from the southwest every so often over the next few days and that means rain chances. These chances will be aided but increases in the low and mid level winds as well…and with the atmosphere loaded with moisture, as a matter of fact tomorrow over 150% of the typical late June moisture…the cells will be almost tropical in origin and that means locally heavy rains

The moisture continues to be thick in the atmosphere through Wednesday with potentially a drying out process happening on Thursday into Friday and we may be setting up for a rather nice holiday weekend with cooler than average highs and pleasant pleasant by July standards humidity levels.

The feature photo is from Daniel Williams up towards Liberty.

Joe