Joe’s Weather Blog: Incoming heavy rain overnight with a winter end game (TUE-3/16)

Well yesterday sort of took a U turn in the middle of the afternoon. Temperatures on the south side of the area warmed up to the lower 60s while on the north side temperatures barely made 50°. A bit more instability south of the Metro helped to firm up a warm front and as storms developed in the warmer air they moved towards the notheast.

Once they approached the warm front…they sort of linked to the front and started to turn eastwards…and voila…right moving storms on a front…and that creates enhanced low level rotation.

Sure enough a couple of quick hitting tornadoes. Videos show initial formations out towards southern Douglas County…then you can sort of draw an almost straight line eastbound towards Warrensburg and Sedalia. Brief touchdowns happened in southern JOCO with damage to some homes and outbuildings…also east of Peculiar and a funnel cloud report near Centerview.

Along the path numerous areas of pea to quarter-sized hail.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with maybe a brief glance of sun later this afternoon. KCI will struggle to get to 50°

Tonight: Initially dry with storm risks increasing towards 3AM or so. Some smallish hail is possible in the storms…and I can’t rule out the potential of a few severe thunderstorm warnings for 1″ or so hail in areas. Temperatures in the 40s

Tomorrow: Off and on rain. Some heavy downpours are likely. Highs only in the 40s

Thursday: Rain may mix with or change to snow before daybreak. Some accumulations are not out of the question on this switchover on grassy surfaces. It wouldn’t be shocking to me to see a slushy 1-2″ amounts in spots depending on the heaviness of the switch over. Temperatures struggle to 40°

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

The NWS has evaluated the tornado in JOCO…

Our survey crew this morning has determined yesterday's tornado in Johnson County as an EF-0. Max wind speed was reported at 85mph with a maximum path width of 100 yards. More details to follow once our survey crew returns, including a map image. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 16, 2021

We’re starting the day on a cool note with some fog in the region. The fog will slowly lift but the clouds will not go away anytime soon. I really have a tough time seeing how we get to 50° today. Maybe IF we can break up the clouds late this afternoon we can get there with the extra hour of late day light.

Tonight as we cool down…the winds above us will start increasing down towards southern KS and OK. That will lead to a lot of lift down there and that will create rain and storms that will then come up from the south and move into the region before daybreak. There is a “slight” risk of stronger storms towards the south of the Metro.

Then with the rain and storms helping to strengthen the chilly air mass on top of the area…temperatures tomorrow will again remain locked in the 40s I think.

There will be waves of rain tomorrow, heavy at times every so often especially 1st thing in the AM and later in the day and tomorrow night. Overall a pretty large swath of 1-3″ rain is possible with this into Thursday.

Thursday, even later tomorrow night, will start to see the atmosphere turn a bit colder and become somewhat supportive of generating snow by daybreak Thursday. While this happens some decent moisture will be wrapping around the storm system and IF both can be coordinated together…then the risk of a changeover to potentially a wet sloppy snow is possible. With it occurring overnight…and lingering for a bit on Thursday morning…IF it comes down hard enough some slushy accumulations are possible especially on the exposed surfaces and grassy areas. Temperatures during this will be near 35° so there will be a lot of melting but I’m paying attention to the risk at least.

The new version of the GFS model which comes online tomorrow shows this system passing across the southern Plains. It will be storg.

The next issue is the potential for a bad outbreak of tornadoes in the southern US. Concerns are growing that this could be a real nasty situation because of some longer track and even overnight Wednesday tornado action down in the deep south.

These 15% hatched areas are bad signs.

So this could be a day and night long thing for tomorrow down there. The risk will continue into Thursday for the SE part of the country into the Carolinas.

Impressive March storm for a month known for March storms.

The good news is the weekend looks mild and windy but nice, before at least one and maybe two additional storms influence out weather next week with more rain and storm chances.

By the way…I think I forget to post this yesterday This is from this past Saturday down in Happy, TX as folks there were watching what was unfolding.

Check out this incredible footage of a tornado passing through from just west of Happy, TX on Saturday afternoon! Send your weather videos and photos to us to use online or on-air at https://t.co/J53gnMp3UU!



(Video Courtesy: Bill Douglass) pic.twitter.com/pgYq4Pi3MO — ABC 7 Amarillo (@ABC7Amarillo) March 14, 2021

So active weather for awhile…and let’s not let our guard down regarding Thursday morning and the snow potential. March is known for these things…and if the air above us can get cold enough…there could be a coating of snow by 9AM or so Thursday.

Aside from the great videos etc…and the end of the storms/rain yesterday…with the setting sun…we got great rainbow and double rainbow pictures.

Here is one from Cara Louise

Joe