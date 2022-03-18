It was one of the warmest St Patrick’s Days in recent memory yesterday. We ended up at 77°, just phenomenal.

It was the 7th warmest, and the last time it was that was was back in 2012 and also 2011 when we had back-to-back years of 79°.

Today is quite the opposite. Cold, blustery, rainy at times… miserable. That’s OK though. The weekend looks great overall, and we start Spring on Sunday morning at 10:33 a.m.

There is another storm for early next week. This too looks to bring rain with a slow moving system that may keep the rain chances around for a couple of days… so enjoy the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Not pretty…rainy, windy, colder. Temperatures in 40° range. There may be a flake or two of snow mixing in but odds favor that to be west of KC.

Tonight: Rain winds down later this evening with gradual morning clearing. Could be frosty in the AM if we clear out fast enough with lows down to near 32°

Tomorrow: Nicer with highs in the lower 60s

Sunday: Great, with increasing afternoon winds. Highs in the mid 70s

Discussion:

I thought I’d start with this FB message to me by a farmer. Yesterday I mentioned in the blog about the dryness, even telling you parts of NW MO were placed in a moderate drought. I’m curious to get more feedback on the dryness or lack there of from a farmer’s perspective. Are we overplaying the dry weather?

It’s not important who this is from, but he brings up a point that I wanted to mention. And again, if you’re a farmer, I want you to respond on FB to me about this.

“I farm and it’s been too wet to get in the fields. We need to get nitrogen on the wheat and oats planted and the fields are to wet to get over. I heard someone else say today that it was dry and another farmer said why then are my boots so muddy?”

He then mentioned to me that the subsoil though is dry, but the top soil is very wet.

Anyway, thoughts are welcome.

So far we’ve had about 1/4″-1/2″ of rain in the Metro. Nothing too overwhelming, just a slow steady rain. Our storm at the surface is spinning down towards southern MO. It’s really a decent track for us to get snow but there just isn’t enough cold air being brought southwards nor is there enough cold air being generated by the dynamics of the system itself.

That’s not to say it’s NOT snowing out there this morning, there are a few reports showing up.

The morning map shows the surface storm in central MO…I’ve highlighted the snow reports, including St Joe.

We’re at 41° at 9:30…IF we drop several more degrees we’ll get some flakes to mix in. Up in northern Platte and northern Leavenworth county radar is showing some flakes up around 3-4,000 feet or so…they appear to be mostly melting though as the flutter to the ground.

The storm itself is a decent storm…

It’s not exactly moving quickly either so as a result…we’re sort of stuck in it for awhile.

Again, a good weekend ahead.

There is another system that will be moving into the area on Monday. It should bring rain to the area from the south and southwest (like this one) towards the afternoon or evening. This may be another slow-moving storm…and the rain chances may remain with us off and on into Wednesday.

Here is a look at the storm from about 18,000 feet up…it should be another decent rain maker with a chance of seeing some backside snowflakes.

From 7AM Monday to 7AM Friday. Notice it’s a slow mover. For timing…12Z is 7AM…18Z is 1PM…0Z is 7PM and 6Z is 1AM.

That gives us this idea for rain…

The GFS is a bit quicker with the onset of rain on Monday…the EURO would suggest highs near 70° while the GFS has a fast rain movement and highs only in the 50s in the afternoon. There should be some decent wind once again Sunday into Monday ahead of this.

There is a risk of some snow flakes somewhere behind the storm…but at this point it doesn’t appear to be significant..

That’s about it for today…and the weekend. The feature photo is from Audrey Duty

