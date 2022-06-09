Wanted to let you know that I’ll be on vacation taking some time off starting this weekend for 10 days or so… so after tomorrow’s blog, that will do it for awhile.

Summer will be sort of settling in for at least a few days next week. We’ll see if it gets beat down again, but it does appear the last half of the month will be overall warmer and more summery compared to the first half.

We have more rain on the way…but this may do it for awhile…although there may be at least some rain next week too IF we can get a cold front to press into the region later on in the week. The overnight night rains this time won’t be quite as dramatic as what happened a couple of nights ago…which is welcome news.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny this morning, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. There may be some showers/storms towards the NE of the Metro into northern MO later today

Tonight: Storms are possible…likely after 12AM coming in from the northwest…from Nebraska. Odds are these storms won’t be severe but will be watched just in case there are some isolated stronger storms. Lows in the lower 60s

Tomorrow: We should shut down the rain early on. There may be some lingering showers/storms in the morning though followed by some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s

The Weekend: Looks good with sunshine and pleasant weather Saturday…highs in the lower 80s and then warmer on Sunday with mid to upper 80s and more humidity likely.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

All told…I believe we’ll end up with 4 tornadoes from the other night.

The EF2 tornado…Buckner.

NE Jackson County MO Tornado Information (see image)



In addition to the tornado, a large swath of straight-line wind damage noted south of the tornado track. In this area, downed tree limbs and other damage indicators were noted to be blown in the same west-east direction. pic.twitter.com/h4hUEO5gYu — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 9, 2022

The EF1 tornado…E JOCO and W JACO

Johnson County/Jackson County tornado information (see image)



The tornado developed on the west side of Lenexa and generally travelled east down W 95th St before dissipating near the NE side of the Grandview Triangle. pic.twitter.com/TrebRQGLJ1 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 9, 2022

2 new ones were added last night in Miami County…EF0’s

Two additional tornado were confirmed in Miami County, KS. Both were rated as EF-0. (see images) pic.twitter.com/Tb9zcBsQXy — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 9, 2022

The triangles represent data points…it may look like the path was from right to left but it’s the opposite…left to right.

So 4 tornadoes from this complex of storms that pushed through the region…I spent quite a bit of time yesterday reviewing the radar data in a calmer setting…and it was impressive seeing the multitude of small little mesovorticies that were tracking across the region. A few of the did create these tornadoes above…some of them did not…some of them were more apparent (and did not create a tornado) compared to the ones that did. A very difficult situation in a set-up that didn’t scream tornadoes.

So it goes with these things…in retrospect, , and in reviewing the data from the night of the storms, there were a couple of parameters that established themselves as things were evolving…perhaps they could’ve been caught in time. Yet in many instances those same types of parameters in the past haven’t yielded what happened the other night.

One piece of data that wasn’t available till after the fact was this…the helicity or at it’s simplest the tendency of the air to rotate below below about 2 miles…

This was for 1AM or so before the tornadoes occurred as the storms were pushing into the Metro. Those values are pretty high

There were a couple of other things that were developing as the event was unfolding that may have at least given us a better clue but in the heat of a developing line of storms…it sort of got lost in the shuffle.

Bad time of the night…murky set-up and if we had that same scenario happen 10 times in the future it may never produce a tornado…although strong straight line winds would be the issue more times than not.

Onwards.

The storms tonight aren’t expected to be as potent…for one we won’t has the instability this time through I don’t believe. Surface dewpoints will be in the 60° range…lower than the other night. Instability at the surface and above will be considerably lower than the other night…especially from KC northeastwards. So what comes down from the Plains won’t have the energy to be overly potent.

So at this point…this is the idea from the Storm Prediction Center.

Higher risks towards the SW of the Metro.

Seems reasonable. Could there be a rogue severe thunderstorm with a 60 MPH wind? Sure.

My inclination is most of the rain should wind down towards daybreak tomorrow…some data shows a few leftover morning showers possible.

Then we’re done for awhile as the heat, in time, builds into the region.

Data from the EURO overnight…

This model has been running a bit high though in hot weather scenarios

The GFS ensembles…

Still pretty toasty.

There may be a weak front that pushes in from the Plains next Wednesday…but likely the hot weather returns after that…so IF there is some rain next week…it might be then.

Overall though the pattern is toasty for the back half of the month it appears and with all the moisture in the soil…that will translate into higher surface dew points and also higher heat indices…in other words…summer heat and humidity.

The feature photo comes from Christy Burnworth down in Martin City

Joe