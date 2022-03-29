We’re a couple of days away from April and our more “traditional” start to severe weather season in the Plains area and here in KC for that matter. I use the word “traditional” because typically most of our severe weather occurs from April through mid-June or so.

With that said we’re well aware that severe weather isn’t really tied to a calendar. IF the set-up is there in December and to some extent even the dead of summer, you can get strong storms with larger hail and even tornadoes.

Tonight we’ll be watching what’s happening on the KS side as the storms that fire there after sunset will move towards the region…it will likely be a bumpy night for parts of western MO and eastern KS.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds with some sunshine this afternoon. Windy and getting windier and after a cool start this morning in the 40s we’re going to rapidly warm-up during the afternoon well into the 70s. You’ll start to feel the increased dew points later this afternoon as well. There might be an isolated shower before sunset.

Tonight: Storms fire west of the Metro this evening and then race towards NE KS and NW MO. The line will fill in and head towards KC later tonight…likely after 9PM or so. Locally heavy rains…stronger wind gusts…potentially some quarter sized hail or larger (especially in NW MO and NE KS) are the main threats it appears. The tornadic threat is NOT 0 but seems rather low at this point. Temperatures remain mild in the 50s.

Tomorrow: Rain and lingering thunder 1st thing…falling temperatures as the winds shift towards the NW. Temperatures mostly in the 40s after a 12AM high in the 60s. Blustery with scattered showers possible during the afternoon. It won’t rain much after 11AM or so in the Metro I don’t think.

Thursday: There is a chance of morning snow showers. Colder to start…with clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs eventually well into the 40s later in the afternoon.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Busy next 48 hours in the world of weather in KC…actually it’s an active pattern that will bring additional rain chances Friday night and then again next week. Hopefully we’ll sandwich in a decent weekend. It’s not an overly warm pattern either with temperatures on the cool side of things for early April.

The main issue for today is a storm system that will force a warm front northwards this afternoon especially. The surface storm will be cranking up during the day today in the Plains…and attached to the storm will be a dry line and a cold front. The dry line, separating the Gulf moisture from the drier western Plains air…will help to serve as the trigger to get storms going this evening. The cold front that sweeps through the region tomorrow morning will sweep away the milder air and replace it with blustery and cool conditions.

The 8AM surface map shows the warm front still well south of KC…dew points in green are increasing south of the warm front.

Dew points are in the 50s and 60s in southern KS and south through TX

The warm front will lift north this afternoon…that’s when we really warm up.

The “brownish” line is our developing dry line. That separates the Gulf moisture from the drier western Plains air…it’s getting drier too out there because of SW winds coming down the slopes of the New Mexico mountains…so the dew points are dropping there.

The meeting of those two air masses are a focus for storms…

The surface low this morning is in NE CO but will come into the Plains today. Track that feature looking at the current air pressure/isobar map. Remember isobars are lines of equal air pressure.

This map should auto update today for you to track the surface storm as it moves eastwards into southern Nebraska later on.

As temperatures warm up today…and as some instability builds out to the west later today and tonight…storms should fire west of here. The winds above us will be pushing the storms towards the ENE at around 40+ MPH…so it will take a couple of hours for the storms to get into the region…initially into NW MO and NE KS then in time towards KC.

Here is a rough playout of the expected scenario…starting at 7PM tonight (0Z)

3Z is 10PM…6Z is 1AM…9Z is 4AM and 12Z is 7AM

The severe risk will be with the initial storms moving through. Our highest threat in the Metro for severe storms may be after 10PM or so…through about 1AM…then the threats shift away.

The main concern is stronger winds…and perhaps some hail. There is a smaller threat of a rogue tornado…it’s something that I’ll pay attention too just in case especially closer to 12AM or so.

Another possibility…and I’ve seen this before if for a “bigger” storm split around KC. An initial batch of stronger storms during the mid evening that zip into NE KS and NW MO…NW of the Metro…a batch of storms in SE KS that move into SW MO…and we sort of get the weaker version of the potential. I just peaked at some data that suggests this potential as well. I think that’s a lower chance occurrence but will be watching radar this evening for the trends

The cold front itself though won’t come through until tomorrow morning. So initially we should be near 60° before daybreak…

6AM forecast temperatures.

Then by Noon…

Sometimes this model is a bit slow and not as cold as it should be in timing out the cold front passages. During the middle of the afternoon we may be down into the low to mid 40s.

Regardless it will be turning colder with gusty NW winds tomorrow adding to the chill.

From there the next trick is can it snow on Thursday morning. Not out of the question. Remember yesterday in the blog I talked about 3 components to this storm complex. The 3rd piece is forecast to move near us on Thursday morning. Depending on where it goes…snow is possible. The precise path though of the feature is unclear. Some data brings it close or a pinch south of KC…that would allow us to have flying flakes on Thursday morning with a small risk of some grassy/exposed surfaces accumulations.

Other data brings this farther westwards towards south central KS…that would likely not work for us in terms of snow potential. We’ll figure that out tomorrow though.

The feature photo is from Ben down in Lees Summit, MO…great drone shot

Joe