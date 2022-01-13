Joe’s Weather Blog: Rain then snow…then cold…then wind (THU-1/13)

Another wonderful mild day on the way for the KC region with more sunshine than yesterday and in the end…somewhat milder temperatures. We should enjoy more mild weather on Friday too…highs may approach 50° for some depending on the clouds increasing…but it will change later Friday night into Saturday morning as our expected storm drops in from the north…and creates accumulating snow locally.

There are some wrinkles to the forecast including how quickly the accumulating snow starts on warmed surfaces later tomorrow night and how fast the slushy/wet snow accumulates into Saturday morning…but so far so good regarding the snow thoughts from the last couple of days.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s or so. Nice day with a northerly breeze developing

Tonight: Fair skies with more clouds arriving overnight. Mild again with lows near 32°

Tomorrow: Thicker clouds with perhaps a few showers around during the middle of the day butthe best rain chances hold off till mid to late evening…highs 45-50°. Breezy as well

Tomorrow night: Rain mixes with snow before a switch to snow…perhaps moderate at times while your sleeping. Accumulations 1-3″ possible towards daybreak from south to north. Temperatures will be somewhat steady for awhile in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Snow tapers off towards lunch. Windy with gusts to 30 MPH possible blowing some of the wet snow around. Final accumulations appear to be in the 1-4″ range from the SW to the NE part of the Metro region with higher amounts of 4-7″ possible farther north into northcentral and northeast MO. Temperatures will be in the 20s for most of the day with wind chills down to the single digits in the afternoon

Sunday: Partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the teens in the morning and highs near 32°. Morning lows, depending on clouds may drop into the single digits and perhaps near 0° in some places…sub-zero in northern MO.

Discussion:

So this has been quite the up and down month around here…cold…mild…a bit of something for everyone. We’ve already had our 1st 60° day…we’ve had several 50s and our monthly average is running about 3° below average but we’ll cut that number more over the next 48 hours between today and tomorrow.

One of the interesting things I think is that our morning lows these last couple of days haven’t been all that “low”. This morning we dropped into the upper 30s (which is our average high for mid January)…we’ve been above average with these lows as a pretty constant thing these last 2 months or so (or so it seems like).

Next week looks like another sort of up and down week. Some chilly air…with moderation. There does appear to be about a week of rather cold weather coming starting next Wednesday or there about…pretty cold too. More on that next week.

Onwards to the winter storm impacting the area to start the weekend.

There are two pieces to this……one in the Pacific Northwest and another in western Canada…you can sort of see both pieces then combine in the Plains and drop into Kansas on Saturday. Let’s go up to about 18,000 feet and track these pieces…notice how when they combine they form an upper level low.

See how they combine? This new combined storm will be a big ticket weather maker for the central and eastern US with heavy snows east and north of it’s track.

For the KC area…while there may be a few appetizer rain showers ahead of the feature tomorrow during the day…the main impacts won’t start till tomorrow night. During the day we can actually warm-up nicely…we’ll start in reasonable shape…and with not a lot happening, aside from increasing and lowering clouds…we can probably get into the mid 40s…with some upside into the 50-ish range.

Here are the HRRR thoughts for tomorrow afternoon.

Rough ideas for highs Friday

We’ll have a breezy SE wind though…so it will still feel chilly especially with all the clouds in the area.

Our system will be creating a large swath of snow across the I-80 corridor tomorrow afternoon…

3PM tomorrow

This area will drop southwards into the less cold air during the evening at the surface and above us…so the snow will most likely change to rain as it comes down the State Line before 12AM or so.

Then by 12AM (give or take) we have this idea off the hi-res NAM…a rain/snow mix on the south side and a all snow on the north side.

Temperatures at this time may be in the 32-35° range and if the snow is somewhat on the lighter side…it may take a bit for it to create issues on the roads at least.

Then by roughly 2AM-9AM we should be getting the bulk of the accumulating snows locally. Model guidance this morning is beefier with 1) the liquid it cranks out that would be then calculated into snow and 2) the actual snow amounts. Again we’ve been down this road before where the models 36-48 hours before an event have been too generous in cranking out the moisture. I don’t want to jump on this right now. For example it has a broad area of 1-2″ of snow at 12AM tomorrow night on the northside of KC…I think that isn’t correct with the timing of the switch happening around that time.

Let’s just say there is a bit of upside to my thinking and we’ll evaluate things later today and more tonight. The road situation will not be great on Saturday though…IF you have plans for tomorrow evening though you should be just fine.

Our ensemble data is showing an uptick in the number of at least 2″ totals for KCI…

EURO Ensembles

GFS Ensembles

Canadian Ensembles

It seems the likelihood of 2″+ snows is increasing…especially on the north side of the Metro…I-70 northwards.

So what could go wrong with this?

temperatures remain above 32° for longer into early Saturday morning…making the wet snow take longer to really accumulate IF the system is too far east…towards KC instead of central KS…we can get dry-slotted. One model that I saw did do that yesterday evening and stripped away the moisture to produce the snow in the clouds. I don’t think this will happen. The snow could end faster on Saturday morning so that it doesn’t have as much time to accumulate. I think the best window for accumulating snow is roughly 1-2AM through 9AM or so. IF we accumulate it faster…and it ends slower…2-5″ is possible. The combined system just may not be as impressive as the models think. There are a lot of things happening in the atmosphere when these systems combine and if the end result is not as beefy…it would cut the precipitation dropping southwards. IF things are stronger than expected…IF the snow dropping in is heavier in an east to west fashion…we could see more snow that what I’m thinking at this point. Again 1-4″ is a reasonable 1st stab at this… My colleagues at Pleasant Hill have also noted that the atmosphere is pretty loaded with moisture for the new combined system to work with…with 1 1/2 to 2 times it’s typical mid January moisture load. That may be important in the end to boost the snow totals

My feeling is that while the heaviest snow probabilities lie more towards the NE of KC…I can see some upward pressure on the 1-4″ forecast that I’m running with 36 hours before the 1st flakes fall.

Don’t let your guard down about the stronger winds as well…gusts may approach 30+ MPH for awhile into Saturday afternoon with the dropping temperatures…good day to watch some TV.

