There hasn’t been a lot to really write about lately…and that looks to change over the coming week or so as an interesting storm may be taking aim on the Plains…creating needed moisture, a lot in the form of rain, and perhaps some tail end snows somewhere nearby.

Before we get there though…more ups and downs and ups are coming as various clippers zip in and out of the region. Temperatures will sort of be all over the place…mild into Friday…the colder over the weekend then milder into next Wednesday or Thursday before briefly turning colder again. The pattern overall is a mild one…

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Lots of sunshine this morning then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

Tonight: Another weird night where temperatures will drop little. Remaining in the mid 40s or so with increasing clouds

Tomorrow: Breezy and mild again with highs in the mid 50s or so but dropping off in the later afternoon as colder air moves into the region. There should be a lot more clouds in the area as well as a couple of morning sprinkles/light showers possible

Saturday and Sunday: Colder. Lows in on Saturday morning in the mid to upper teens with highs in the lower 30s and highs on Sunday in the 30s (12 AM high possible)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

We’re about a lock now for temperatures for meteorological winter to be above average. December was crazy warm…10° above average….January was about average but still .4° above…and so far through the 1st 9 days of February…we’re running almost 2° above average. The trend for the next week is mostly mild…we may make a run towards 65° on Tuesday and or Wednesday of next week as well.

The main issue for the weekend is the cold air coming to us in two shots. One Friday evening into Saturday morning…so we’ll go from the 50s Friday to the teens by Saturday morning or at least close to that. Then temperatures won’t drop much Saturday night, perhaps even go up(!) before we drop off again on Sunday into the 30s (maybe)

This is the result of another clipper that will be diving in the eastern Plains on Saturday night. By 3AM Sunday we’re in the warm sector of the clipper with the cold front getting ready to move into the area 1st thing Sunday morning

This clipper and the cold air associated with it may be a bigger deal that what some think. I won’t be shocked if we’re only in the 20s for highs that day. Our temperatures aloft are tanking for awhile on Sunday. For now lets think 35° for high…with wind in the morning especially making it feel colder.

From there though we start to warm up. Temperatures on Monday should be well into the 40s…then 60s are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The big warm-up is because of a strong upper level storm that will be taking shape in the Rockies and Plains during the middle of next week. This system is now a piece of jet stream energy that is moving through the northwestern Pacific Ocean…1000s of miles away, actually closer to Russia than anything else.

You sort of have to get your bearings on the following map…the US is on the far right side…Alaska is up on top and Asia is to the far left.

The circled area is the wave we’ll be watching for the next week

By Sunday morning that wave will be off Alaska.

Sunday morning

Then by next Tuesday…it’s moving down through California. We haven’t seen something like this in a long time…

and while a lot of moisture isn’t expected out there…it will bring some moisture to the mountains and into the deserts

You can see the possible future of the incoming wave next week as it drops into the western US and then moves through the Desert region and then the southern Plains.

Timing: 12Z is 6AM…18Z is Noon…00Z is 6PM and 06Z is 12AM

As the upper level storm comes into the Plains a surface storm will be developing.

Gulf moisture and warmth will start advecting or moving up into the region starting on Tuesday. Dew points will start increasing, perhaps to near 50° on Wednesday…and the atmosphere should be ready to support widespread rain and perhaps thunderstorms towards Thursday.

Wednesday morning forecast surface map

From there things get murkier. Does the surface low track overhead…doe it go more towards the south of KC. Impacts could range from some rain…to moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms…to the potential of a wintry mix to snow scenario heading into later Thursday or Friday morning.

Model guidance shows the best chance of at least 1/2″ of moisture is more towards the south of the area…

Here are the probabilities

The GFS does have a farther north solution to some extent…increasing the rains locally on later Wednesday and then dry slotting us to some extent but then keeping the snows of any consequence farther north.

This latter solution is certainly in the range of possibilities. Severe weather is possible towards the south of southeast of the region as well I think…not exactly sure where…but these systems are notorious for big fast moving storms…especially down towards AR/SE MO/KY/TN etc. Areas that have had severe weather at times this winter already.

There doesn’t appear to be a true cold air connection to the storm…so whatever cold air comes in will have to be created by the storm itself. There isn’t an arctic connection to the system…or really even a Canadian connection. So whatever cold air comes in behind the storm later next week should just quickly move out in about 24 hours heading into next weekend.

Mary Jo Seever with the feature photo of the day

Joe