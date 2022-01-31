KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well after taking a big ole gut punch yesterday afternoon, the weather is many ways this week is going to be like what we witnessed yesterday, almost to a tee really.

In a nutshell: The first quarter (today) will be great, the second quarter (tomorrow) will be OK… by evening, it’s going to get messed up. The third quarter (Wednesday) won’t be good, and the fourth quarter (Thursday) won’t be good and postgame Friday will be recovering.

I’m not sure many are going to be any happier about the end results by Thursday afternoon much like yesterday evening. Snow lovers may be happy, but there may be some grumbling even from them, because I think there are some big questions with this setup. The models are just cranking out the moisture, almost comically so. Last nights NAM model was suggesting over 2 inches of liquid, which would be close to 18-24 inches of snow locally… that won’t happen, I don’t believe. Other models are generous as well.

I’ve got questions and concerns.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs around 60 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a small chance of a few showers developing near daybreak associated with the front moving through. Lows remain mild with readings in the 30s.

Tomorrow: Not terrible but cloudy. There may be some scattered showers first thing in the morning on the south side and then in the evening. A changeover to flakes is possible as well in the evening. Temperatures will still be in the 40s.

Wednesday: Snowstorm chances increasing as the day moves along. Snow amounts should be less on the north side and heavier on the south side. Windy and cold. Temperatures dropping into the teens.

Discussion:

Maybe the Chiefs reference was too early? Seems fitting though because it’s pretty accurate.

Wednesday is Groundhog Day as well. The last time we were recovering after a big storm on Groundhog

Day was back in 2011. That storm started though on the 1st of February.

The data overnight is mostly bullish on snow totals. I see it, but I have questions and concerns including WHY are the models doing such heavy liquid amounts? The NAM last night had a reason it was doing what it was doing. I brought a 850 mb low (up around 5,000 feet) into the perfect spot north of the Interstate 44 corridor to dump the moisture into the Kansas City area. I believe that is wrong. This morning, the model seems to be correcting itself, which I expect cutting moisture totals on the southeast side of Kansas City by 2/3.

Look at how the NAM has changed this morning compared to the last run (from overnight) through 6 a.m. Thursday.

SLIDE RIGHT FOR LAST NIGHT AND LEFT FOR THIS MORNINGS RUN

This is a pretty strong reduction. So reality perhaps is setting back in. Still won’t be shocked if that trend of reducing the moisture totals comes down a bit more.

This event won’t really get going until Wednesday morning. I worry that folks might be a bit lulled on Wednesday because at daybreak, while there may be snow around, it might still be OK enough on the roads to get from point A to B. The issue is what happens during the course of the day. This would be a situation where schools might have to cancel preemptively based on what’s coming more than what has fallen. Although areas that have moisture overnight will see that moisture freeze up because of the dropping temperatures.

One of the complicating factors with this is that the whole setup involves numerous disturbances coming up from the west-southwest and southwest moving towards the northeast. I hate this because there is increased bust potential and also this setup screams that some are going to get a lot less than others. Areas that may see less snow are basically into northern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. The issue is that there can be southwards shifts to this. It won’t surprise me, so that brings that sharper gradient closer to the north side of Kansas City. It’s on the table.

Since we’re not dealing with a solitary strong wave to track, we’re going to rely on broad lift to create snow in Kansas and move towards the east. That leads to potential issues because of the various tracks the waves may take, varying by a couple of counties north or south as they move towards the east-northeast.

Let me show you what I mean. Let’s go up to about 20,000 feet or so to see these disturbances coming out from the western/southern Plains:

The areas of red and yellow represent stronger waves, with the best lift near and just north of them. Notice how there are a bunch of them and the flow is FAST. They’ll be zipping along rapidly in the fast-moving river of air.

The net result of these disturbances will be broad lift of a cold and moist atmosphere, but even the atmosphere doesn’t have the moisture totals that we saw for the system a couple of weeks ago. So what happens is that there are broad areas of snow. And within those broad areas will be bands connected to the various waves that are moving through the area. Those waves would be the key to getting some bigger snow totals and they should be moving at a good clip.

With the variety of waves coming, this means the snows will be a drawn-out affair. There will be significant lulls in the better snow accumulations with pops of better accumulations. The morning NAM shows this, essentially with minor accumulations by daybreak on Wednesday in Kansas City.

I can see a real way that this is more of a 4 to 7-plus inches metro event as a whole, with 2 to 5 inches possible by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Then we’ll see if we can tack on another questionable 1 to 3 inches after that.

Heavier totals are possible southeast of Kansas City. Out towards the east of Kansas City towards Warrensburg, Clinton, Sedalia and into Columbia in Missouri, 8 to 12 inches is on the table there at this point, but that only happens if they get a good shot of snow on the last 1/3 of the system.

I just have too many concerns to be overly bullish with some of the outlandish model data that has been produced lately. If this was a strong wave coming, that would be something different. There are some things that are in our favor, perhaps better ratios for the backside of the snows Wednesday night. That could help. Maybe some jet stream dynamics could come into play, especially towards the last 1/3 of the event. More ice is on the table for areas towards the lakes and north of I-44.

Another issue is the potential of sub-zero cold Friday morning in the area. We need to clear out though and that may be an issue. But zero to minus 10 degrees is on the table if we clear out. If we don’t, probably closer to zero would do it.

A lot on the table this week. It does look like a plowable storm, perhaps several times. This will be a slow-evolving type system I think, with multiple waves on snow, with various intensities coming out through the region.

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of the area except for northern Missouri.

Austin Hamilton has the feature photo today.

Joe