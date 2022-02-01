KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are several ways this won’t turn into a big snowstorm, and I’ve detailed them for you on the air and in the blog. Monday night, I was very conservative with my snow amounts because in my experience in Kansas City all these years, big snows rarely happen in the metro when disturbances are coming in various pieces.

We’re really not tracking a big storm; we’re tracking these small waves that interact with the saturated atmosphere and produce bands of snow.

I’m NOT saying it won’t snow… I think at least 2 to 3 inches is likely for all areas in the metro and south. It’s what we get after that that is still a bit of a question.

Bands of snow are notorious for producing localized areas of heavier snows. While other areas, often 25 miles away get lessor amounts. I can see the models attempting to resolve this and it’s the reason why I’m still being conservative with my overall assessment of the event itself.

Will it be messy tomorrow, especially in the AM? Yes. Will it be a close-down-the-city type snow like what we’ve seen 5-10 years ago? I don’t think so.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Drizzle and mist ending this morning. We’ve already had our high today of 57 degrees at midnight so with temperatures in the mid-40s this morning, we’ll probably waffle around there today. Additional showers are possible later this afternoon.

Tonight: Rain showers slowly switch to a wintry mix then snow. Increasing winds and turning colder as well. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to have issues AM Wednesday. Temperatures drop into the teens tomorrow morning. Winds increase to 20-30 mph. We may have a dusting to 2 inches by daybreak.

Tomorrow: Off-and-on snow. More on in the AM, more off for awhile in the PM. Then another batch possible later in the day or at night. That second batch is critical to who gets the bigger totals. I’m still expecting 3 to 5 inches or so for Kansas City into the evening for a total.

Tomorrow night: More snow. It appears the heavier and steadier snows will be mostly southeast of the metro or affecting the south side more than the north side. Accumulations in Kansas City could be another dusting to 2 inches from north to south. Any deviation in that second wave means that areas could see lessor snows or more snow, critical to getting the higher-end numbers on the south side especially. If you don’t get the second wave, 2 to 5 inches for a total. If you do, 3 to 7 inches should be good for parts of the metro. Areas south/southeast of Kansas City are still in that 6 to 10 inches range.

Thursday: Snow ends early, then lots of clouds and blustery with temperatures in the 20s.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

I’ve been expecting most models to adjust down their snow forecasts, and that has been gradually happening over the last 18 hours or so. This morning’s NAM updates are even lower with the potential snows: 2 to 4 inches mainly south of KCI, including the metro. It’s conceivable, but might be too dry. The model is grabbing onto strong dry winds eating at the snow potential, and combined with disjointed waves and lift that isn’t the greatest, it’s cutting totals.

That is on the table.

Other models are showing this idea, just not to the extreme. Again, we’re not dealing with a significant storm in the atmosphere. We’re not going to see a classic comma-head and a pivoting band of snow stall on the area. We’re dealing with bands of moderate snow embedded in a larger area of lighter snows. Everything will be moving along in the fast flow aloft. I keep banging on the drum about this because for us to typically get our bigger snows around here (like what happened back in 2014 or during the infamous winters of 2009-10 and ’10-11), you need to have pivoting snows. That’s how you typically get those 6 to 12-inch snowstorms.

This ain’t it for us I don’t think.

I may go down in flames for this thought process because yesterday evening there were some rather gaudy numbers being thrown out there from various sources, and I never bought that potential.

So I’ve told you the various ways this may not be a huge storm. Now that doesn’t mean nothing will happen. I still expect snow and I still think the heaviest will be south and southeast of Kansas City.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the area. This will be a large snow track, with accumulating sleet and ice farther south towards southern Missouri into Arkansas and even Texas it appears.

Via Pivotal Weather

The areas above in pink are your winter storm warning areas. So you can see that travel through most of Missouri is going to be rough at times tomorrow. Northwest Missouri and far northeast Kansas should get off with less overall impacts and less snow, if any. A large swath of the southern Plains and Ohio Valley is under a winter storm watch as well.

The models have overall been trending down and I noticed this morning that other sources have followed suit with their forecasts. I try to be ahead of the game on this, for better or for worse. The NAM model that I alluded to shows this much snow. Here is a comparison between the lower-res NAM and the higher-res NAM that came out this morning.

SLIDE RIGHT FOR LOWER RES NAM AND LEFT FOR HIGHER RES NAM

I’ve circled the areas where the models are trying to ingest dry air into the region. For what it’s worth, it’s near the Interstate 35 corridor. These are snow totals based on a 10:1 ratio.

It’s important to note that the colder air may allow some higher ratios to develop, so while the models this morning show 2 to 4 inches in the metro with a 10:1 ratio (1 inch of rain = 10 inches of snow), in reality the ratios might be a bit higher than that, perhaps as the morning unfolds closer to 15:1. You might be able to sneak in more of a fluffier and lighter snow. That adds another 1-plus inch to the equation. Perhaps a bit more.

But there’s a catch to the higher snow ratio thoughts… the wind. Most meteorologists see the cold atmosphere and say, “hey…big ratios!” Which works in many instances, but when the wind is going pretty good (usually it needs to be blowing at 20-30 mph or so), the higher ratios don’t happen as efficiently. Instead it goes back down to 11:1 or so. This is because the ripping winds actually break up the snowflakes as they’re falling regardless of how cold the atmosphere is. This wind-driven snow then compacts quicker and prevents the benefit to higher snow total potential with the colder atmosphere.

So there are multiple things at work here.

The latest GFS this morning just came out, and it continues the trend from the last four runs or so, and is steadying out.

Morning GFS run

Now look at what it was doing yesterday:

If anything there has been about a 1-inch reduction in the snow potential on the GFS run. I can buy that.

Don’t be surprised if I don’t knock another inch off some of the totals during the evening shows tonight.

So how does this play out?

Tonight: Mix to snow. By daybreak in the AM, we should have a dusting to 2 inches, but there may be travel issues because of what may get wet icing up with the colder air moving through then snow on top.

By Noon: We should have 2 to 5 inches or so from north to south in the metro.

By 6 p.m.: Perhaps another dusting to 1 inch, but there may well be some dry intervals in the afternoon.

Overnight into 6 a.m. Thursday: Wherever the second wave impacts, another dusting to 2 inches. Odds favor areas southeast of I-35 and south of I-70. The metro may be on the northwest side of this second impacting snow, so it’s conceivable that the worst of the snows are down during the evening tomorrow.

So what can go wrong with my ideas?

Somehow there are more pronounced bands of heavier snows that train over the same areas from the northeast to the southwest. This can pop some local accumulations. Hence the 3 to 7-inch range for a forecast. If those bands set up farther north, even areas on the north side could see 5 to 7 inches. The dry air is a bigger thing with the stronger winds. This reduces the potential to a more 2 to 5-inch thought process of the metro. The jet stream above us adds more oomph to things. I didn’t write a lot about this potential yesterday, but it’s there. As the stronger core of winds up at 30,000 feet blast towards Kansas City, there are areas of the jet stream that tend to provide more lift to the atmosphere. This lift allows better snow production, contributes to the banding snows and sets up higher totals for localized areas. This is on the table. The waves all go wayyyyy farther south. Again, this is a disorganized and fast-moving series of disturbances. If one of the waves is stronger and takes the right trajectory, we can do a bit better for snow. If they are weaker and farther south, we’ll get a bit less. The second impactful snow for tomorrow evening is wayyyy south. That takes the metro out of things quicker and we’re looking at 2 to 5 inches of snow for the Kansas City metro.

Areas southeast of Kansas City and out along U.S. 50 should do better. In Missouri, Johnson County and Henry and points east have the better chances of seeing 6-plus inches (maybe some near 10-inch totals near and east of 65 highway southeast of Kansas City).

OK that should do it.

Joe