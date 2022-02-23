It’s a cold start out there Wednesday morning and the winds aren’t helping the cause whatsoever. Temperatures starting dropping on at around 3 p.m. on Monday and they’ve been mostly dropping through at least 8AM this morning…as the temperature is down to 3° up at KCI. That is actually pretty remarkable.

Today we’ll again be struggling to go up much…clouds are increasing from the SW…and a ice/snow maker will pass south of the KC area today…if you’re planning on going towards southern MO and AR or OK today…it’s going to be tricky down there. Also there are thundersleet and thundersnows happening down that way this morning.

Our wave of snow comes tomorrow…not much has changed with expectations from it at this point.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds, breezy and cold with highs only around 20° or so. There may be some flurries/snow showers out there as well at times.

Tonight: Clouds around and not as cold with lows in the teens

Tomorrow: Cloudy with patches of light snow around. A dusting to 2″ is possible. A few areas south towards the Lakes may get a bit more than that. It will be a light powdery snow. Pay attention to any changing road conditions.

Friday: Becoming sunny but remaining chilly with highs in the lower 30s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Well at 3PM on Monday it was 69°…we’ve essentially been dropping every since…all the way down to 3° at 8AM this morning. We actually saw a 1° rise between 2 > 3PM yesterday…briefly before things started dropping again later in the day. The temperature started going back up somewhat around 8:20 this morning.

That is a long cold descent downwards.

Its a cold morning out there!

8AM temperatures in RED.

As a matter of fact, and this is an important caveat…relative to average…this is the coldest in the world right now.

Temperatures relative to average

Here is a closer look into North America

Temperatures relative to average this morning. See that purple air mass in the middle of the USA…that’s us!

So yeah…it’s cold.

This cold air mass will start leaving on Friday…and we should moderate nicely over the weekend…with temperatures potentially popping into the 60s on Monday. Next week should be more comfortable by a wide margin compared to the last several days.

So about the snow situation.

Not much has changed really from yesterday. The vast majority of models showing under 1/10″ liquid…that would need to be converted over to snow…and with this cold air in place…the snow/fluff factor should be decent compared to average…so a 15:1 ratio is certainly possible. That yields roughly a solid dusting to 2″ of snow for many areas.

There are still a couple of data points that show a bit more potential and I won’t be surprised if some areas do indeed get a bit more snow. There are some jet stream dynamics in play with this I think…perhaps a few areas can see some better banded and with again the cold air mass…the fluff factor will play a role in perhaps some areas getting closer to 3″.

Tough to say who will be maximized with that potential…that will be a nowcasting radar thing tomorrow as the day moves along…but I won’t be surprised.

When looking for jet stream dynamics to come into play…we look for the positioning of the strongest core of winds…then look towards a couple of quadrants to find where the air has the best lift. There are signs that some of the better lift may provide the chance of radar looking more banded with snow areas. That is why I wonder if perhaps there is a bit of upside to this.

There may be an issue with dry air needing to be overcome but I noticed something last night when I got home…there were patches of clouds that were moving through my neighborhood. You could see the stars through the clouds…and yet there was actual light snow falling at the same time. Snow and start…it’s a sign o the arctic air NOT being able to hold moisture well…so everything was essentially condensing out of the air and snow was falling.

This is why I wonder IF maybe there could be some upside tomorrow…perhaps a bit more than some suspect. Fluffy higher ratio snows don’t happen a lot around here…but this air mass is cold and it won’t hold moisture well at all…even tomorrow.

Now for some good news…I see a dramatic (shorts again) warm-up coming early next week. Monday I am getting more and more aggressive in thinking 60s are doable. Look at how the EURO is coming around to a significant downslope warming event. There won’t be snow on the ground anywhere by then…the air will be dry…and we’ve done this time after time this winter.

Temperatures relative to average at 5,000 feet.

A run towards 70° is possible on Tuesday if things play out as I think they might based on the data today.

So there is some good news to finish the blog for you.

The feature photo comes from Shawn Beckwith

Joe