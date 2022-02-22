KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Twosday! It’s a palindrome day as well, or a date that can be read forwards and backwards as the same: 2/2/22. This will be the last palindrome day we experience in our lives as well. So enjoy.

As I type this blog up, it’s also 22 degrees up at KCI. So we have that working for us as well!

Meanwhile the weather is, shall we say… just a bit different than yesterday. Temperatures are dropping into the teens Tuesday morning. Wind chills are in the single digits and may not recover much today at all.

We topped off at 69 degrees Monday and it was 71 degrees in downtown Kansas City. So yeah, winter is back and it’s going to be with us for the rest of the week it appears.

There are also patches of freezing mist and drizzle out there and a few slick spots have developed on some of the bridges and overpasses as well this morning.

The main focus of the forecast is the potential snow on Thursday, which is a bigger deal on the American model, and a minor nuisance on the other models.

3 day forecast:

Today: Blustery and cold. Temperatures only in the 20-25° range later this afternoon with some sunshine later today and clearing tonight.

There will be patches of freezing mist/drizzle this morning that should start to fall apart as the later morning moves along, a few flakes are mixing in as well. Wind chills in the single digits, too.

Tonight: Fair and cold with lows near 5 degrees and sub-zero wind chills.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid-20s.

Thursday: Some light snow likely, dusting to 2 inches possible. Cold with highs in the mid-20s.

Discussion:

Well it’s back to winter out there this morning. The cold front came through yesterday evening and it’s been dropping ever since.

Here is a look at how temperatures have been dropping:

We can all remember yesterday though, despite the strong winds. Now look at how temperatures have changed in the last 24 hours:

Pretty nasty out there with the strong north winds as well.

Actual temperatures this morning are cold and getting colder. This is an impressively cold air mass, even by late February standards.

8 a.m. temperatures

It would have been even colder across the upper Midwest had there been more snow on the ground.

Current snow cover

It’s a classic look to the temperature map this morning, with warm air ahead of the front and colder air dumping in behind the front into the region as I type this.

via the OK Mesonet

Yesterday there was some severe weather across the southern U.S.:

Yesterday’s severe weather reports

Today the focus is a bit farther east.

Meanwhile, as the colder air dumps into the region, it’s squeezing the moisture out of the atmosphere, and that results in clouds and areas of freezing mist/drizzle.

The satellite picture shows a wealth of clouds moving through the area this morning.

So, what’s next?

Tomorrow a wave will be moving toward the south of the region. This means ice/sleet is likely to develop toward and south of the Interstate 44 corridor. This will be a problematic, fast-moving system down there that will lead to travel headaches across southern Missouri and parts of Arkansas.

Here are the latest chances for freezing rain accumuations.

That wave will pass harmlessly south of the area, just some clouds for us up here at times and maybe a few flurries later tomorrow night.

From there it gets a bit trickier regarding Thursday. That involves this little guy.

It doesn’t really look like much, but it will end up producing some nice snows across parts of the southwest U.S. over the coming days. Northern Arizona in particular looks to have a good setup for snow.

This is a nice mountain snow out there:

Forecast snow

Here is some information from the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona. They’re expecting almost 1 foot of snow there.

The latest snowfall forecast. Main snow accumulations will be tonight through Wednesday. Avoid travel if possible.

Sedona, Arizona may end up with several inches too, which will be pretty up against the Red Rocks.

What the weather models show in Kansas City

So about us locally.

This system is represented by a dip in the jet stream. You can see that in looking at what’s happening up around 18,000 feet or so. Now let’s take that into the future.

NAM model from this morning

See how that dip moves into the Plains. As it does so though, it’s weakening, and stretching out to some extent. It’s also accelerating.

All of those elements are not great for those wanting a decent snow.

The vast majority of model data is squeezing out around a few hundredths to maybe a bit more than 1/10 inch of liquid from this wave as it comes through the region. That would equate to roughly a dusting to 2 inches of snow.

The GFS though has been persistent in bringing more moisture with this. Last night’s run was even more bullish with the moisture production with this and it’s been trending upwards too from run to run.

Take a look at how much moisture would be converted over to snow. And remember: this would likely be more of a 15:1 snow ratio because the air is cold.

SLIDE LEFT FOR THE OVERNIGHT RUN AND RIGHT FROM THE RUN FROM YESTERDAY AFTERNOON. SEE THE INCREASE IN PRECIPITATION PRODUCTION

Taking the GFS at face value would be a 3 to 6-inch snowstorm.

As mentioned though, it’s on an island by itself. All the other data is way less for totals in the “liquid” sense. Here is the latest NAM model:

NAM model this morning

And the EURO:

We’ve seen the GFS do this several days out from an event, cranking out big numbers, then backing off within 24 hours of an event.

The models are more or less doing about the same with the upper-level features with some subtle, yet some important differences in the strength of the wave coming through the Plains, and the resultant “lift” in a cold atmosphere.

In some ways, I can see how this can outperform the NAM and EURO thoughts. I looked this morning at the amount of moisture in the cold atmosphere and noticed this.

SLIDE RIGHT FOR THE GFS AND LEFT FOR THE EURO. NOTE THE GFS IS MOISTER THROUGH THE ATMOSPHERE BUT IT’S NOT AS IF THE EURO…ESPECIALLY SOUTH…IS TERRIBLY DRY EITHER

So there may be a bit of upside to this system as it comes across.

I’ll post the latest GFS idea later this morning, and it’s still bullish.

This would equate to a 2 to 5-inch snowstorm.

How much snow could Kansas City get Thursday?

My thoughts right now continue in the dusting to 2-inch range for this system. With that said, I’m watching the output, because with a few little twists it won’t take much for this to be a 2 to 4-inch wave of snow for the area.

OK. The feature photo of the day is from last night’s spectacular sunset, from Kym Whitney Lane.

Joe