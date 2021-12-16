Joe’s Weather Blog: The historic storm departs (THU-12/16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What a day… what a night. From the southern Plains to the upper Midwest, from New Mexico to Michigan… this storm was impressive. Record warmth, including all-time record highs for December (perhaps an Iowa-state record high for December)… The biggest outbreak of strong and likely damaging winds, tornadoes, wildfires, smoke, and blinding dust… You name it and this storm had it. Minnesota may have had their first tornado in the month of December.

It was also a derecho because of the length of the damaging winds that swept through the Plains… in December no less.

Incredible.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and chillier. Calmer too with highs in the upper 40s

Tonight: Fair and cold with lows in the mid 20s

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with some showers possible south of KC. Highs in the upper 40s

This weekend: Chillier too with highs in the 30s Saturday and in to the lower 40s Sunday. It will feel like December with a pretty good wind on Saturday

Discussion:

Wow…simply wow.

I start with this…yesterday there were the most severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings issued in Kansas (42) compared to the previous 35 years COMBINED! (38). This is via @JakeCarstens. Look at all the warnings issued for this storm.

There was blinding dust…there were wild fires…especially out towards central and western KS near and north of Russell. The storm sucked in that dust and smoke and wrapped it into the KC region in the evening behind the thunderstorms that moved through.

I thought I’d start with this picture from Brandon Lee who was flying into KC through KS and was watching the storms develop.

Notice the hazy look on the left side of the image towards the winglet. That is the dust that was transported from KS and CO into the storm itself. That moved through the region last night cutting visibility to under 2″ for a few hours in spots. Also there were wildfires burning the terrain in central KS…you could see them on the satellite picture…they were big and spreading rapidly aided by 75 MPH winds. The areas circled represent some of the fires…see the dark patches?

The smoke and dust from all of this…ended up in Michigan

A colossal Great Plains dust storm.



Incredible imagery. pic.twitter.com/zjH8kkHLjI — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) December 16, 2021

Look at where all of this was transported too…and so fast!

Wildfire smoke from distant fires in the plains reached Michigan this morning, providing a smoky smell and a reddish sunrise. Fortunately, the smoke duration here is expected to be brief as the wind direction shifts today. #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/cTCF1jwqm4 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) December 16, 2021

The storm set a record…not only for December but all-time for the most 75 MPH wind gusts recorded.

Today (12/15) has set the record for the most number of hurricane force (75+ mph) thunderstorm wind gusts in a day (55, and counting) since 2004. The previous record was from August 10, 2020 with 53. pic.twitter.com/bqULyJJEw5 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) December 16, 2021

This would be more than the infamous 2020 Corn Belt Derecho!

Also of note…if this would’ve happened about 6 weeks ago when there were still so many leaves on the trees because of our weird leaf changing season…this would’ve have been even more destructive.

There are a lot of people without power from this mess…and it may be quite some time to get power back to some people as well…the grid took a pretty good hit from all this…

Over 600k customers are without power across the USA, mostly in the Great Lakes and Mid West regions, due to severe weather. Check https://t.co/kJ0OPcOSrS for #PowerOutage data. [2021-12-16 8AM CST] pic.twitter.com/eC0xstCXtt — PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) December 16, 2021

This as well was a fascinating storm in another way…the winds above us. Yesterday I wrote about these strong winds aloft…helping to fuel the strong winds on the ground…well the balloon launch in the evening yesterday at Topeka captured just how strong the winds were. All time strong…for the date and in over 48,000 other soundings for as long as they launched weather balloons. I believe this goes back to at least the 40s

Topeka's sounding came in late and they nailed this one. Shift the scales, it's an all-time record by a mile. 82 kt wind at 850 hPa is absurd for any time of year. Beats all >48,000 soundings in this record. pic.twitter.com/LNLs7Z5hyT — Ryan Stauffer (@ryans_wx) December 16, 2021

That’s incredible…look at where ballon ended up.

So in the end a LOT of these winds worked their way aloft and then down to the ground. That resulted in a ton of damaging winds…and this mostly doesn’t take into account the 50-70 MPH winds that occurred BEFORE the thunderstorms rolled through.

There were some hail reports as well…in JOCO and up into NW MO.

The W’s are wind reports and the H’s are hail reports. The T’s are tornado reports

Really incredible

Some context for how anomalous this past week has been:



Several states have had more Severe Thunderstorm and/or Tornado Warnings issued this month than the past 35 Decembers combined.



NWS will survey today to see if Minnesota recorded its first tornado in meteorological winter. pic.twitter.com/ojgRDcJ8gS — Jake Carstens (@JakeCarstens) December 16, 2021

The winds though…wow!

Here is an early look at the strongest wind gusts on the KS side

Meanwhile in southern NE

From a tornado standpoint…at one point a warning was issued and the speed of the tracked rotation was 110 MPH. Incredible…never seen that before.

Summarizing new monthly tornado warning records from today (as of 745 PM CST):

Iowa (33, 1 of which was last Friday)-most for any month from August through March

Nebraska (27)-most for any month from Sept-April

South Dakota (1)-most Nov-Feb

Minnesota (1)-most Nov-Feb — Harold Brooks (@hebrooks87) December 16, 2021

The rain that we got broke a month long dry streak…but really wasn’t much to write home about.

One positive take on yesterday, there was some rain in eastern Kansas. #kswx pic.twitter.com/hJAyUC9SkP — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) December 16, 2021

There was a lot of electricity with this as well.

Another quarter million #lightning events counted across the US yesterday as the crazy weather continues. pic.twitter.com/iGGSURXJN4 — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) December 16, 2021

Then there were the temperatures…74° was the official high at KCI…that TIED the all time December record high…it broke the daily high record for the 15th and it was the warmest high so late into the year in KC weather history and we weren’t alone…

What a storm and something that we may never see in December again for decades to come.

Brandon Lee with the feature photo of the day

Joe