KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another spring like day in the area as temperatures didn’t drop much at all last night thanks to the strong near 45 mph winds from the south that kept the warm air stirred up and allowed temperatures to remain close to 57 degrees.

This is the start of another day where highs will pop into the mid-60s or so before the cold front which, as I type this blog this morning, is creeping through far northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures drop into the 40s behind the front and progressively get colder back towards Nebraska, where it’s in the 20s this morning.

This front is the first step to getting our winter storm going in Kansas City. It will come through during the mid-to-late afternoon. There may actually be scattered showers/storms developing near or behind the front, especially for areas southeast of Interstate 35.

From there, things rapidly change overnight, and tomorrow is one hot mess of wintry weather in the region.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Windy through early afternoon with gusts approaching 40 MPH…lessor winds later today. Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures start trailing off later this afternoon into the evening to the 40s then 30s tonight. Some light rain/drizzle possible later today…with a few storms developing, especially SE of the I-35 corridor.

Tonight: Light rain possible at times with patches of mostly light freezing rain or sleet developing during the wee hours of the morning. It’s not out of the question there may be a few patches of thundermix with this before 5AM. Road conditions will vary from OK to slick in spots

Thursday: Sleet transitions to snow during rush hour…or close to it. Snow…heavy at times likely in the morning…the core of the storm with increasing winds from the NE at 30+ MPH. It may create near blizzard conditions for parts of the area tomorrow morning. Snow will fade after 4PM. Heavy snow likely…especially on the south side of the Metro and southwards. Temperatures dropping to near 20° as the afternoon moves along. Wind chills near 0°

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold in the morning…10-15°…then we’ll start the melting with breezy conditions in the afternoon with highs near 40°

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So here we go again…

In some ways tomorrow morning…for at least a couple of hours will likely resemble the storm from last week or so…it may not initially be terrible but it should be on the downhill slide.

The data overnight is sort of converging on some ideas…the models are more or less holding their own with subtle shifts southwards. I have no doubt that some course corrections are going to be needed this evening…so consider all the forecasts today…good starts…with refinements coming and as we’ve emphasize the forecast numbers are a range. Some will do better some will not in terms of amounts.

Regardless a LOT of wind is going to be connected to the storm tomorrow and that will create quite the storm visually…perhaps something that we haven’t really seen in a few years. The record for snow up at KCI tomorrow is 6″ and the last time we had a 6″ snow locally at KCI was back in 2014.

Impacts, regardless of the ice and snow totals about the same with poor travel conditions developing as the morning rush evolves and the core to the storm is likely before 2-3PM before the fading process moves along.

The storm itself is in the SW part of the country this morning…it created thunderstorms in southern CA with hail and some mountain snow…so it is a dynamic system.

As the storm comes eastwards…strong south winds ahead of the storm are bringing up moisture this morning. Have you noticed the clouds are lower in the sky and streaking northwards. This is the Gulf moisture that is moving up towards the area. Dew points are increasing as well.

The initial moisture surge isn’t that thick…and we should see breaks in the low clouds this morning for awhile. The surface moisture is moving up from Texas. I’ve lined in the dew points of 50+° and 55° degrees. Gulf moisture has been a missing ingredient for these parts in many of the systems for the winter months lately. That’s why again this storm is “different”.

The 8AM surface map shows the moisture to the south coming north and the cold front coming in from the NW. Temperatures are in RED

The upper level storm will be coming into the Texas Panhandle overnight…then swinging northeastwards. This will be the key to the winter storm in KC tomorrow morning. As it swings eastwards…we’ll be trying to watch precisely where it goes…most often the heaviest snows are just north of the circulation path of the upper level storm. Here moisture wraps around the circulation…and wraps into the colder air that will support snow at some point near rush hour Thursday.

There is an issue though in this concept. The data from various models are sort of showing, in a sense what the EURO model has been showing. that the system coming out of Texas will be going through a weakening phase as it comes towards the State Line. This means that the efficiency of the moisture wrapping back into the colder air is somewhat reduced. You can see this by looking at what’s happening around 18,000 feet or so. Notice how the “good looking” U shape to the system starts to “flatten” out as it streaks towards us…a sign of weakening.

See how that U dip flattens and zips by

That is a complication to some extent.

Another complication is how long do we keep the mixed precip, mostly sleet, going as the core of the storm approaches…this is especially an issue on the south side of the Metro…south of 435 and US50. Longer sleet and a bigger fight to flakes…reduces the snow potential. Sleet may be an issue into the Rush in the morning, especially on the south side. We should see a transition from sleet to snow from north to south between 4-8AM.

The winds…they are a thing…and perhaps underestimated…they should be howling. I’ve written about this all week. Winds above us will be cranking at close to 50 MPH or higher a few thousand feet up…so I’m expecting a lot of surface wind to be around tomorrow pushing the snow all over the place…another one of those storms where it’s impossible to measure.

The storm flattening out…and the storm accelerating…makes me question the potential jackpots…Alex asked me yesterday what my “gut” feeling was…and it’s still about the same…2″-6″. Yesterday I wasn’t sure where the higher range number could be but I’m somewhat more confident that this will have to happen fast from the Metro southwards. The north side of the Metro…perhaps towards KCI may again be on the lighter side of the heavier potential snows…

I’m looking at the hi-res NAM this morning…and going through the atmospheric profile…it has this much snow by 9AM tomorrow..

9AM snow forecast for Thursday

My thought is that the model is fighting the switching precip type…I think more sleet south of I-70 cutting the numbers about south of I-70…significantly. Impacts are the same though on the roads.

Then the model comes up with this solution…by the end of the storm…

Again though…remember the cut in the totals of perhaps 1-2″ or so…so that brings the south part of the Metro closer to 4-6″ or so. Maybe a touch more in spots.

Notice the north side…I’m not there for only 2″…I could see some upside to that…but you sort of get the idea. NW MO may see very little from this.

So what can go wrong?

A LOT! A more vigorous storm…and not a “flatter” solution…brings the specter of bigger snows to the Metro. IF it weakens even faster…we struggle a bit more and perhaps see another reduction in the higher end numbers…but in my mind I’m more or less OK with a 2-6…3-6″ forecast concept at this point

There are numerous other things that can go wrong…as we always watch for changes in the storms structure as it approaches…but that aspect of things may not really reveal itself till the morning…and this storm truly will be a “nowcast” special by watching radar and seeing how things are falling into place.

The roads though should be OK for most of the overnight…at least through 3AM or so and again tomorrow morning early…conditions may vary significantly in the region…especially before 6AM or so. Some travel will not be terrible but should worse as the rush evolves.

We need to slow play this one before daybreak…IF you notice things are OK for you’re area, especially on the south side…don’t think nothing will be happening and the weather peeps are all wrong. It’s going to evolve through the 5-9AM time frame.

I’ll get a GFS map posted…by 10:15 or so.

A variety of warnings/advisories are out…as of this writing we’re under a winter storm watch and a wind advisory. The wind advisory will drop off this afternoon…the watch will be adjusted to a warning for at least part of the area.

A lot of questions to me about flight status. Remember airlines love to preemptively cancel flights. My thought is that there may be a window 1st thing in the morning for the earliest flights (that arrive later tonight)…after that though all bets are off.

Road conditions again won’t be good…especially from 7-9AM onwards to 3-4PM with recovery after that…but the wind blowing the snow won’t be helpful. This will initially start as a wet heavier snow and then slowly dry out as the atmosphere gets colder in through lunch with the meat of the storm affecting the region and the strongest winds.

More as needed in a few model updates as the day moves along.

Joe