March can be a rather extreme month. We’ve had our biggest snowstorm in our history in March…we can see 80s and snow within a day or two…we’ve had severe storms and tornadoes in March…we’ve been sub-zero in March before…it’s a battle of the seasons with winter and spring going at each other…and the middle part of the country is usually the battleground of these conflicting air masses…hence the crazy weather that can happen around here.

Over the coming 5 days or so…we’ve got that battle happening. Warmer air has moved into the region…temperatures today will challenge and likely break the record high of 80° set back in 1901. A cold front will drop temperatures about 25-30° tomorrow. Then the warm air fights back north with moisture this time…and that increases our storm risk…with the potential of even some severe weather out there somewhere on Saturday.

Then there is a risk of snow which may be touched on.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s. A bit breezy at times.

Tonight: Fair and turning cooler with lows dropping into the 30s by daybreak

Tomorrow: Cooler with highs in the 50s…closer to 55°. Cooler north and warmer south

Friday: Warming back up again with increasing moisture coming northwards. Clouds and sunshine expected with highs back to near 70°. Windy conditions as well with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Well warm air is the story today…80s are likely with low dew points. Yesterday was a stunning day…we ended up up to about 77°…just spectacular weather with a gentle breeze every so often and very dry air. It sort of was like what the folks in the desert area go through for the winter season.

Today will be a bit warmer…as we challenge a record set back in 1901. The record is 80°. We should at least tie that…and potentially break it as well. It won’t be the warmest day ever in March…that is 91° and goes back to 1907

Still though…80s are nice for sure…especially in early March.

A cold front though will be cutting through the region tonight…and that sends down the temperatures as a chillier air mass moves into the region from the north.

That cold front is up to the north of the area this morning and ahead of the front we should have a nice SW and W downsloping wind…which will pop the temperatures today.

8AM surface map…temperatures are in RED

The front that will make tomorrow chillier…but still above average is moving through the upper Midwest this morning. As it comes through in the overnight…there may be some low clouds for awhile tomorrow…it’s not out of the question that temperatures tomorrow could be a bit cooler than forecast…depending on IF those clouds linger for too long.

The front though will slow down as it moves south…stall…then retreat north early Friday. As that happens Gulf moisture will return northwards in addition to the warm air…and the atmosphere will start “feeling” more like spring with higher dew points coming northwards…you can see that in the dew point forecast for Friday afternoon.

Friday PM dew points

Stronger south winds…gusting to perhaps 30MPH will continue to bring moisture northwards…and by later Saturday we have this idea for dew points…they’re approaching 55-60° which is decent for early March.

Saturday PM dew points.

The drop in dew points to the west is because of a cold front that will be sweeping eastwards…

3PM Saturday

There is also a dry line that extends through southern KS as well that I didn’t sketch in.

So temperatures are expected to be in the 70s…the dew points are going to be well into the 50s…and a front is coming into that. IF your thoughts are shifting to springtime storms…that is not a bad analysis. The winds above us will be cranking as well at 40-50+ MPH…so that’s another ingredient.

There will be some instability too.

Probably more than the NAM model shows…because it’s got our surface temperatures too cool I think. The EURO model may be doing the potential a bit more justice. This would increase the storm risk…especially from near the Metro and NEwards. Whatever happens they would be flying along at close to 60 MPH.

EURO CAPE values showing instability. 500-1000 isn’t so bad.

So let’s watch that…the SPC also as I expected yesterday…has brought at least part of the area into a potential severe weather risk situation.

March set-ups can be finicky though. Sometimes there is too much shear in the atmosphere to rip the storm tops apart…with borderline instability. Again worth paying attention too.

Colder air returns to finish the weekend. Then there is the next part of this…a potential wintry component.

Let’s go up to about 18,000 feet or what we refer to as the 500 mb level and track both features. The animation starts on Saturday morning at 6AM…and runs through Monday afternoon at Noon.

You can see the 1st system on Saturday and then the 2nd system coming in from the southwest.

Timing: 12Z is 6AM…18Z is Noon…0Z is 6PM and 6Z is 12AM

That 2nd system coming into the colder air with some leftover moisture + the moisture it’s bring with it…could create some additional rain…and possibly a wintry mix and or snow.

While many models are varying on the time frame of all this playing out…a lot of data suggests some accumulating snow is possible in the region…especially from the KC area and northwards by Monday afternoon.

The GFS is the most bullish (as usual)…

Various GFS ensemble members…most with at least some accumulating snow

The EURO isn’t bashful…just reduced.

So it’s something to watch for…later Sunday night into Monday would be the chance of this occurring.

Ah the March Madness version of weather!

The feature photo comes from Mathew Smith…the black object is a B2 at sunset last night.

Joe