Joe’s Weather Blog: Time to dry out again (FRI-7/16)

Happy Friday! The weather is changing again but the overall change will probably put a smile on most faces as some decent summer weather is on the way it appears. Rain chances will be fading away, although there may still be a pop-up shower somewhere out there for the next couple of days…and the temperatures will remain below average (for highs) into the middle of next week it seems. Overall not to bad for typically the hottest time of the year.

The rain yesterday was heavy for some and not so bad for others. Every so often a bit of dry time and the evening turned out pretty well overall. Interesting to note that right now there are no widespread rain chances showing up for the next 5-7 days or so.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with some spotty showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some fog redeveloping. Lows in the upper 60s

This weekend: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 80s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

The front that we’ve been tracking for the last few days is sort of meandering on top of the area. It’s a stationary front really and it’s gradually going to just fade away over the next couple of days.

I still get a bit nervous about a perfectly dry forecast when you have a front around and temperatures in the mid 80s. Some data is trying to create a few pop-ups around the region, especially on the MO side this afternoon and early this evening. I won’t be surprised but the overall coverage looks to be minor for the region.

Yesterday there were actually some funnel clouds up across northern MO and SE Nebraska. They were created by this very same front.

A little more info on today's funnel clouds, including the science behind why they form.🤓 pic.twitter.com/c488htLlMG — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 15, 2021

That was yesterday. There is a small chance something like that happens again today somewhere on the MO side I think.

The rain amounts yesterday overall were all over the place locally. Heavier on the north side of KC with lessor totals on the south side.

areawide via CoCoRAHS

Some bigger totals towards the Lakes region where there is still ongoing rain this morning.

Overall though things look to be drying out over the next 5-7 days or so.

The GFS isn’t doing a whole lot for us through the 26th

There will be rain to the west of here…but most of the disturbances appear to drop more southwards than towards our area. Clouds may at times be around though through the weekend at least.

So let’s get to some tidbits…

Wildfire latest: The US is now at National Preparedness Level 5, which is the highest level of wildland fire activity.

More @BuzzFeedNews tracker:https://t.co/yuTS6vHZXI pic.twitter.com/59omfasTVX — BuzzFeed Storm (@BuzzFeedStorm) July 15, 2021

This fire situation out west isn’t good and there is going to be another heat wave developing in the northern Rockies.

The worst (compared to average) of the summer heat will be across the northern Rockies into southern Canada. These are the 7 day anomalies through the northern Plains

That likely means increased fire risks developing again.

There continues to be a lot of smoke in the atmosphere wafting through the central US. You can see it on the satellite pictures and visually, especially as the sun rises or sets. This is from IA yesteday.

Super smoky up here in Okoboji, IA. pic.twitter.com/DdteXBOxrl — Steve in PV (@smileyksus) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile speaking of IA…that tornado outbreak they had on Wednesday was one of their bigger ones.

UPDATE: After three additional tornadoes in Jones County, our state total is 26+. This is now the third-largest #tornado outbreak in Iowa history.

12 – DVN

2 – ARX

12+ – DMX#IAwx pic.twitter.com/7Ruy9JkLIF — Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) July 15, 2021

They will likely find damage from a couple of more too.

There was also a tornado in Barrie, Ontario north of Toronto yesterday. An EF(2) tornado. Note the NSFW language in this video.

Finally I saw this regarding the drought situation out west. I’ve brought up that Oroville Dam area before. Remember a few years ago how it failed during the flooding catastrophe that was occurring. Well since then it’s been darn dry really. This is what things looked like…and how they’re doing today.

Startling images. #cawx #cadrought RT @sfchronicle: To illustrate the severity of California’s drought, NASA published a series of satellite images showing the state’s rapidly disappearing snowcaps and reservoirs: https://t.co/jZXU7UHqwU pic.twitter.com/TuWvibC896 — Tornado Quest (@TornadoQuest) July 16, 2021

The same is occurring in other areas as well. Lake Mead especially is in really bad shape and the low water levels will be affecting power generation soon as well. The Great Salt Lake in Utah is at record low levels

Lake Mead on Wednesday registered its lowest level on record since the reservoir was filled in the 1930s.https://t.co/DWUZmNss3y — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 10, 2021

This is what it looks like today at Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on AZ/NV border. It’s the largest reservoir in America and an integral part of the water and power systems for multiple states. Drought is continuing, water level is @ 35%, and it recently hit lowest point EVER. pic.twitter.com/9PruZtY816 — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) July 14, 2021

It’s at the lowest water level in 85 years. The last time it was considered “full” was 2000 I think.

Bad situation getting worse and worse.

On that note I hope you have a wonderful weekend. Our grass is going to need cutting again. There are a lot of July’s where my grass doesn’t get cut at all because of the heat and the dryness. Not this July. Too much rain for some…not enough for others.

The feature photo is from Tana Keuck down at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Joe