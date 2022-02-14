Happy Valentine’s Day. It was a “refreshing” weekend to say the least with temperatures struggling to get to 32°.

Monday, we’ll moderate somewhat as a weak front moves into the area this afternoon, but Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty darn warm (at least for awhile on Wednesday) ahead of our next cold front and storm system that may well bring another accumulating snow to at least part of the area… with KC perhaps on the edge of the snow, or fully in it depending on the track the next system takes.

The potential of a snow storm is certainly there, and the possibility of the bulk of the snow tracking 50-75 miles south of the metro is on the table as well. My fear is that we won’t have a good solution to this situation until tomorrow as the storm eventually comes ashore.

The timing of this would be later Wednesday night into Thursday.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs approaching 50°

Tonight: Clear and chilly as lows drop into the low to mid 20s

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Gusts may approach 40 MPH. Warmer with highs surging to the mid 60s

Wednesday: Warm initially, with mid-50s and clouds. Then we should warm up until early afternoon and start dropping from north to south. Areas south of KC may be 60-65° while later in the day the north side of the Metro may be closer to 35° into the afternoon.

Windy as well. South winds ahead of the front and north winds behind the front. Some light rain possible north of the front too. Some drizzle>light rain possible in the warmer air too.

Discussion:

We’ve got another messy one on our hands for Thursday. Our next storm that has been talked about for the last 5 days is on the table. Remember when I showed this to you when it was off the coast of Russia last week. Well, here it is. Now off the coast of British Columbia.

Let’s show you the water vapor shot of this…it’s a smallish storm for now…it’s come a long way and it has a long way to go.

The water vapor loop helps to enhance the moisture in the atmosphere. You can see the storm approaching the Pacific NW

This storm will bring some nice moisture to the Pacific NW as it slides towards them and through over the next 48 hours or so.

With the likelihood of decent snow in the higher elevations.

Nothing too great for them but something at least

So let’s track this on the new NAM model from this morning.

For timing…0Z is 6PM and 06Z is 12AM…12Z is 6AM and 18Z is 12PM

This is actually a really good track for snow lovers as the storm at around 18,000 feet comes right up the I-35 corridor and passes close to KC.

The overnight GFS is doing the same with this as well… almost a near classic track for us to get into the heavy snow band at some point in on Thursday morning.

Other models though aren’t as bullish for the I-70 corridor BUT they are slowly trending a pinch farther north compared to yesterday, which is noteworthy in my opinion.

Even the models though have decent snows locally do have their own set of issues including precip type, which could be an issue into Thursday early morning for the northside and perhaps a bit longer on the south side as there is a decent layer of above freezing air above the surface that needs to be worked over. That means sleet/perhaps some freezing rain for while Wednesday night into Thursday before daybreak time frame.

The new NAM that just came out is NOT good for snow here through 3AM Thursday (at least). As a matter of fact it’s got our 5,000 foot temperatures close to 45°+ degrees at 12AM and 42° at 3AM. Here is the 3AM map…showing temperatures at that level. It’s in °C. Remember 0°C is 32°F so we need that layer (above and below) to drop below 0°C

3AM and 6AM Thursday 5,000 foot temperatures…

3AM vs 6AM Thursday. We’re still not cooling down things south of I-70 (apprx) till near daybreak Thursday

So at face value, we’re sort of wasting the 1st part of the storm to this mix issue for the Metro. So through at least 3AM whatever falls would be a combination of a mix and not much, if any, snow. Roads would be impacted by morning rush Thursday, however.

Then as the entire atmosphere supports snow sometime near or after daybreak Thursday it finally starts adding up BUT how much of the system is still left. Forecast soundings off the NAM model even at 6AM still show a layer of air around 6-9,000 feet up of 32°+ air…that means still sleet on the north side even at 6AM Thursday. Finally after that…sometime 7AM-9AM we support all snow on the north side.

So this would be a situation where the moderate to potentially heavy snow would be developing during the morning rush hour.

With that said…the NAM does have A LOT of moisture coming starting at 6AM…and it cranks out close to 1″ to 1 1/3″ of moisture from 6AM to 6PM Thursday and that would by mostly snow…and a lot of it. Again the track of the upper level storm is really good for this to get us to the heavy snow track. It’s a different type of storm…

Remember the last storm how I wrote about how we seem to be missing these classic SW storms that come right up towards KC… so that we get into the wrap-around part of the systems where you can get the heavy snows…well at least on a couple of models this is THAT type of storm!

So the morning NAM comes out with this…

I’ll post the morning GFS when it’s available before 10:30 AM. Here it is…it’s very bullish!

12Z GFS…gangbusters

Again though variances in the track of the upper level system…shifting south is an problem. The EURO has been pretty persistent that the heaviest snows are farther south with this…

Early morning EURO totals

The EURO also weakens the system more so as it approaches western MO…and it tries to flatten it out really…whereas the new NAM and the overnight GFS is still very healthy with this hence the better output of moisture and snow on the NAM. See the difference between the two at Noon Thursday…this is when on the NAM it’s cranking out snow.

Slide right for the EURO…see the “flatter” solution at 18,000 feet. Now slide LEFT…see the more concentric and stronger solution

That is the storm right there…flatter and less moisture…stronger and more moisture…more lift…more snow.

The GFS is stronger too but the early morning run is a bit faster. The overnight (6Z) run dumps us with snow after 6AM through 6PM

Last nights Canadian says no snow for you!

So we have various options here and they go from feast to famine for snow.

As you know I like to use the ensemble data quite a bit in this crazy differences…but they’re not super helpful right now because they more or less are following their deterministic brethren. In other words the “main” models that you look at…are dovetailing with the ensembles. So each supports what the main model says. The EURO is farther south…so it has this idea of the 50 other ensembles available for that model.

A lot of less than 2″…and a few over 6″

The GFS ensembles…following suit with the main model mostly…very bullish

Numerous 6″ totals+

The Canadian…

Some with none…most with less than 2″

So again it comes down to the track of this soon to be off shore solution.

What do I think? Right now I think that the NAM is too robust with the amount of moisture it’s cranking out. I think the GFS is too crazy with almost 1 3/4″ of moisture from 6AM-6PM Thursday which would be a lot of snow obviously.

I think the EURO and the Canadian are a bit too dry though. IF the flatter solution is more correct they may be better and less snowy…but this system will have somethings going for it including some nice moisture being tapped into from the south and decent winds above us bringing that moisture towards the area.

So where does that leave us for snow totals…it should snow.but where exactly that band set’s up is a question. It would have to do with the timing of the switch and that is still TBD…and anything over 6″ would have to do with the path of the storm…and that is TBD. There is obviously the potential of a lot more snow than that…an ideal track will get you 6-10″ for this…we’d have to be in the sweet spot for 6 hours and it would have to really snow hard. IF the system zips away faster…no way we get to those loftier numbers and that too is on the table. So let’s give this a bit more time to breath…

In know that sounds like a big old shoulder shrug…but I’m just no comfortable this morning with throwing out my conviction on this…but yes…IF things were to go right…6-10″ is on the table. Again a big IF(!!!!!!)

Severe weather is likely down south of here on Wednesday night into Thursday.

The feature photo is the lead-up to the full snow moon coming Wednesday night into Thursday morning. we won’t see it but it will be out there…this is from Tedd Scofield.

Joe