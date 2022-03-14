After a much nicer Sunday and a mild day today, you might be wondering IF were done with winter in KC? Let me remind you that last year we had 3.5″ of snow on April 20th.

So odds are we’re not done with snow opportunities yet. More on that in the discussion. Also there’s this: The biggest snow storm in KC weather history happened in late March back in 1912 on the 23rd and 24th. More than 25″ fell.

The reason to bring this up is we know March can be fickle. There is a storm coming later Thursday into Friday morning that looks like a rain event, but a few twists can allow some brief backside snow to happen. Odds aren’t good for that potential, but just worth noting.

It does look like we’re going to remain pretty mild for awhile though and that would take us through the upcoming weekend. Spring starts on Sunday!

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: High clouds this morning with lower clouds coming in this afternoon. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy for awhile followed by clearing skies before daybreak. Lows near 40°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild with highs well into the 70s. Windy as well

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

There is moisture coming up from the south that will be noticed in the form of low clouds coming up during the late morning and afternoon so while we’re starting the day in the lower 40s…we’ll warm up quickly before the lower clouds arrive early this afternoon.

You can see those lower clouds by looking at the satellite loop. See them down in AR/OK/TX?

These clouds are coming up from the south in response to a cold front that is cutting through the Plains this morning.

8AM weather map…temperatures in RED. Lower clouds are the blue dots

The cold front will actually sag through the area overnight. The air behind it though will modify…and we should start the day in the 40s before the sun returns and we go right back up into the 60s by the end of the day.

Then we await the St Patrick’s Day system which at this point looks to hold off till later in the day into the overnight hours. This is connected to a piece of energy that will be cutting through the Pacific aided by strong jet stream winds off of Asia. This will rapidly move into the west coast (it will be very minor upon US arrival) but should start to strengthen and organize a bit more in the 4 Corners region on Wednesday.

From there it comes out into NM and then moves through OK later Thursday and then through AR early Friday. Moisture will again return northwards…and as we warm up on Wednesday (with wind) that moisture will be around for the system to work with.

With that said and with the southern track of this being a bit too far southwards…the KC area is sort of modelled to be on the northern and NWestern side of this…so we sort of get into the comma-head part of the system later Thursday evening into Friday morning.

That’s an area that is favorable to see a cooling aloft. The GFS as a matter of fact has so much cooling happening above us that it switches us over to snow in the wee hours of Friday morning. The EURO did this yesterday and then backed off in the last couple of runs…not creating enough sub-freezing air aloft to allow this to happen. It gets the air about 5-6° away from it happening whereas the GFS is sort of going for it.

The reason why…the GFS has a stronger solution to the system. Look at the comparison between the two models. This is from the early model data this morning (1AM run from the GFS and the evening run from the EURO). Also notice how the GFS is farther north in addition to being stronger

SLIDE LEFT FOR THE EURO AND RIGHT FOR THE GFS

You can really see the difference.

So that is the next system to track.

There is very little ensemble support for accumulating snows from any of the models that crank out ensembles…including the GFS so I lean against anything problematic on Thursday night or Friday morning. Right now the worst case might be some wet snowflakes mixing in but even that could be a push.

There isn’t any real cold air behind this system since it won’t tap into anything of note from the northern US…so that means the Pacific air behind it will warm up quicker after the storm passes through…allowing a nice start to Spring this weekend.

For timing on Thursday though…since we’ve got the big parade in KC…I think we’re in good shape. There might be clouds and wind but overall 50s for the parade warming into the 60s in the afternoon!

Our feature photo is from Mary Lu Norland. Her Dwarf Iris has started to make an appearance.

Spring is coming…

Joe