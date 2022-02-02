If you’ve been watching this week or reading the blog… overall things happened that I thought would happen. I extensively talked about how things would evolve, and while some of you are wondering where those 12″ snows were, please remember that personally I never said that would happen.

I explicitly told you on the air and in the blog that wouldn’t happen. I spelled out why it wouldn’t happen, but these misconceptions come with the territory.

So far 2-4+” has fallen in many areas BUT the northside of the Metro is really struggling with the snow amounts. I knew this was going to be a tight gradient…and I was giving you information about why the gradient would be so tight on the northside.

Remember in yesterday’s blog I told you about the way some model data was showing the dry air intrusion…I circled the areas where the data was strongly suggesting it…and it happened.

I’ll show you my forecast from the 10PM show in the discussion.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Snow winds down with lots of clouds expected. Cold and blustery with highs staying in the teens.

Tonight: Additional snows are possible SE of the KC Metro area…for KC…flurries or some light snow are possible especially SE of I-35 and south of I-70. Odds are any accumulations would be minor

Tomorrow: Clearing out and chilly with highs in the mod 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool with highs approaching 30°

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So some are disappointed to see 3-4″ of snow for many areas of the Metro…northside excluded where 1-3″ has fallen. I get it…they see some forecasts with crazy high numbers…and focus solely on the high end number. That comes with the territory and I get it.

It’s the reason why I always stress that the numbers are a RANGE. I’ve written about this in the blog before…and when we get these bands of snow…within broad areas of light snow…it’s even more important.

So what was my forecast? Well for the last few days…it was mostly in the 3-7″ range for the Metro. Yesterday I recognized how things were not coming together and I slashed those numbers by another 1-2″ or so for the late shows.

Forecast from last night

Here is a broader view…

The area that won’t be right will be up towards northern Clay County and some areas NE of the Metro. I had KCI on the edge of 2″…and they should get 1-2″.

I had a good part of the Metro in 2-5″ and most areas are having 2-4″, especially from I-70 southwards. We’ll see how things go out towards Sedalia into central MO. The 36 Highway corridor had 1-2″. Sedalia and the Warrensburg area are up to 5 with more coming.

So I consider these late changes to be very accurate. I have been made aware though that other sources did not see what I saw, and did not make needed changes to their forecasts. As I said on the air and in the blog, either it will be very right or I’ll go down in flames.

Remember I do all my own forecasts. I use the models as guidance but not gospel. I look for trends and as I mentioned on the air and in the blog…disorganized waves when we’re NOT dealing with a storm…don’t deliver some of the gaudy forecasts that were out there. I’ve been in KC now for parts of 4 decades…and that came in handy for this.

Was my forecast perfect? NO!!!! Was it pretty good…I think so. I essentially adjusted down 1-2″ as the data yesterday evening played out. Others didn’t and someone actually tweeted me about the differences in the forecast from a couple of sources to what I was showing on the air.

Were the impacts correct? Yes… every single thing that /we said would happen did. Schools closed with good reason…northern MO would see little snow…northside of the Metro was going to be a struggle. Ice would be under the snow cover…roads would be a mess…wind chills would be near 0°. I could go on.

This is how things go when snow forecasting…as the event gets closer numbers get adjusted. The problem was how forecasts were sooooooo aggressive right off the bat…and that in a sense released the horses out of the barn…and it’s tough to corral them despite my best efforts to a large extent.

I wish things worked out perfectly from several days out…but lets remember it was one week ago where we told you that an accumulating snow was increasingly likely on Groundhog Day….well it happened. 1 week out. That’s pretty good.

I’ll never be perfect and in some cases it can be easier to forecast a “real” storm that comes out of the southwest and moves in a perfect path like what happened about a decade ago…but it seems that for whatever reason…those storms don’t come as frequently.

A series though of little waves like last night and this morning are much tougher. Radar last night was hysterical with a significant lack of radar echoes west of I-35 for about 50+ miles westwards…that void was moving NE and it’s the reason why the northside has struggled so much with accumulations.

What can we (media) do differently next time? Probably not throw out crazy high snow amounts 2 days before an event. I will NEVER do that for the Metro at least. I’ve been around for way too long and I know how rare those snow events are.

Remember how I was banging away at the fact that KCI hadn’t had 6″+snows for 8 years (and counting). Forecasters have to remember our KC snow history and climatology.

Sheila Jackson has the feature photo of the day…

Thanks for coming to my TED talk

Joe