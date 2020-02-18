Joe’s Weather World: A little of this…a little of that (TUE-2/18)

Well yesterday was nice…mid 60s in the area with light winds…not bad at all. A cold front came through the region though early in the evening and temperatures are back to near average today…and with the wind blowing this morning into early this afternoon…it feels like February again. Overall the rest of the week will lean a bit below average it appears with Thursday being the coldest day.

No significant weather is expected till perhaps Sunday. There map be some flurries or a patch or two of light snow sometime early Thursday morning…the system on Sunday looks to be rain at this point…perhaps a chilly rain at that.

_______________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and colder…but seasonable for this time of February. Highs in the 40-45° range. It will feel chillier though with the wind blowing

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the 40-45° range

Thursday: Perhaps some morning flurries then partly cloudy and colder with highs near 30°

________________________________________________________

Discussion:

There isn’t a lot to write about really…so I’ll sort of tie several things together with this blog that I’ve seen over the last few days…it will sort of go all over the place.

Today will not be as nice as yesterday. Yesterday was a good one for sure. A cold front came through between 6-8PM…the winds increased to about 30 MPH and the temperature started to drop. The 8AM map is below with the temperatures in red. It’s not really that cold in the big scheme of things though.

Tomorrow we’re sort of in the same air mass as today…then we get about a 36 hour incursion of some colder air as an arctic air mass slides south and east. We are on the far western side of this air mass…but it should be enough to send put us on the struggle bus for Thursday into Friday morning.

Take a look at the forecast temperatures in °C a few thousand feet above us on Thursday at 12PM.

We’re at a -10°C…which is about 18°F at that level at least. You can sort of see the coldest air from west of the MO River basin to the Great Lakes region. This air mass will slide away Friday it appears and temperatures will moderate.

There is another storm that will be moving into the southern Plains on Sunday. That is going to come from this area towards the south of the Aleutian Islands…

Can you see the swirls south of the Aleutian Islands…

It’s NOT the bigger swirl up in far western AK…it’s the smaller one south of the Aleutians…

It will break off and move eastwards and go through a few changes…then become an upper level storm as it comes into southern CA.

Ahead of this storm…milder air will come up towards the region on Saturday. That will be the air in place for the system on Sunday. At this point it appears there won’t be enough cold air left for snow around these parts…but I’ll watch it just in case.

It’s just part of the winter of 2019-2020 around these parts.

By the way for those wondering IF we’re done with the snowstorm risk for the winter. FYI…from 2/18>4/15…over the past 130+ years…we’ve had 55 occurrences of at least 4″ of snow in one calendar day…that’s some 7300 days. Roughly a 1% chance statistically speaking. Not exactly the greatest of chances.

As a matter of fact I can graphically show you this by the day…risk of 4″+ snows…

Risk of 6″ snows

The data last night isn’t too thrilling into early March…here is a look at about 50 different model runs of the EURO data. Take away that little blip on Sunday…and it’s sort of skimpy looking.

The Sunday thing would be a thing IF there was cold air around…actually it would be a decent snow maker…but the lack of cold air ahead of this isn’t too supportive of much snow locally. If it changes I’ll let you know.

Other items…

That time of year again. Got our 2020 tornado page up and running. Here's where we stand. https://t.co/8R05bsasBu pic.twitter.com/vnuN6gnqOU — U.S. Tornadoes (@USTornadoes) February 18, 2020

Of the 1,681 months of the climate record, only March 2016, February 2016 and December 2015 each had a greater temperature departure from avg than #January 2020: @NOAANCEIclimate https://t.co/Y88Yf1yBud #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/B0Qry73kET — NOAA (@NOAA) February 13, 2020

Largest non El Niño monthly anomaly in the record. That rightmost grey bar just went where no grey bar has gone before. https://t.co/R3bTOMkyBS pic.twitter.com/7iriKRUPXC — Deke Arndt (@DekeArndt) February 13, 2020

What a difference a year makes! Left: 2019, Right: 2020. Sierra snow pack is below normal for this time of year, at about 58% statewide. Dry weather is expected to continue. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yjxR5JceCp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 18, 2020 This is a thing…and may be a bigger thing later in the year during fire season.

This is also a thing…in the Great Lakes. Garry and I were talking about this last week…amazing to see the hugeness of the Great Lakes and yet they’re running in some cases more than 3 FEET above average water levels.

We’ve been seeing more and more stories from that part of the country about shoreland flooding and various road/home slides into the Lakes.

Meanwhile…a snow check through the Plains…

OK that will do it for today.

Our feature photo comes from s will out of Lees Summit, MO.

Joe