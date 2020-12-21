Joe’s Weather World: Another 2 days of 60+ then a drop (MON-12/21)

It turned out to be a pretty decent weekend around here and milder air flowed into the region overnight. Temperatures this morning dropped to a rather mild 40° (average is closer to 20°) and on this 1st day of winter…it’s going to feel like more like late October. Tomorrow may feel more like the middle of October as temperatures will be even warmer.

The common denominator, aside from the warmth will also be the wind…gusty at times, especially tomorrow to near 40 MPH…perhaps stronger. A cold front will come through the region early on Wednesday and that means we’ll have an early morning high Wednesday (50s) before seeing the winds shift and drag in colder air that lasts for about 48 hours before we moderate on Christmas.

Last Christmas we were in the 60s! This Christmas…perhaps 50s are doable IF the warmer air gets here fast enough…it may not…but IF Christmas was about 12 hours later we’d be in the 60s again (lol). Another surge of warmer air comes in Christmas night it appears and Saturday may be in the 60s before cooler air comes in on Sunday.

Forecast:

Today: Some high clouds but windy and mild. Highs near 60°. The record is 63° which is doable but I’m concerned the temperatures aloft just may not be warm enough to push that. It will be close though with a lot of wind.

Tonight: A bit cooler than this morning with lows back into the 30° range.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid 60s. The record is the upper 60s. Again not sure we can get there but we may make a run towards it.

Wednesday: There may be some brief showers in the area before daybreak…especially near and east of I-35…blustery and colder. Temperatures before the front in the 50s and after dropping into the 30s.

Discussion:

Temperatures this month are running 5° above average…I feel like a broken record really. It seems I’ve been saying that every month for awhile and I think I have…October, November and December…have been marked by mild starts and this month is no exception.

This week won’t exactly hurt those values for December as we’ll be mild through Wednesday morning before turning briefly cooler and more seasonable.

Of course we’ve been doing this will little moisture and what blows through on Wednesday won’t be much different. Brief showers are possible from KC eastwards…perhaps a 1/10″ of moisture to knock down some of the dust. Then we stay dry into the weekend it appears. Not really exciting.

The EURO over the weekend was trying to through a Hail Mary with a rain>snow scenario on Wednesday…but it’s capitulated over the last couple of runs…so my pessimism regarding our White Christmas from the get go (about 14 days ago) seems right. As a matter of fact the cold air will be exiting so quickly Friday that IF it moves faster we could really warm-up more than forecasts indicate.

We’re doing all this, interestingly with certain parameters in the atmosphere favoring lots of cold air. While the incursion of cold on Wednesday>Thursday will be a jolt, it will be colder farther east…it’s just not the greatest for us.

Some forecasters look to use certain indices for tracking potential cold or set-ups for snow. In particular the Arctic Oscillation (AO) and the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO). The common feeling is that when both have negative values we get and stay cold and when both are positive we get and stay mild.

Temperatures this month are 5-6° above average in KC and nationwide we’re mild from roughly I-70 northwards. It’s colder to the south for sure.

The nation overall has been dry as well so far this month.

Back to the AO/NAO stuff. This sort of is flying in the face of these to indices with regards to temperatures. One look at these indices at face value and well you might not think this could happen. As a matter of fact IF you told most meteorologists that these values would be negative for most of the month…odds are they’d tell you it was a cold month.

Take a look at the Arctic Oscillation. This is what it usually does when +/-. Positive is the WARM phase and negative is the COLD phase. Use the slider bar to see the differences in the jet stream.

Clearly we’ve been in the negative phase for the month as a whole.

Note the forecast of this index is REALLY negative to finish off the year. So far at least the model data is somewhat conflicted in whether or not we get anything beyond transient cold shots of air.

The NAO values have leaned into the negative phase as well this month but not overwhelmingly so. The phase is more or less neutral so far.

Forecast to get more negative towards the end of the month

Here is the way the weather sometimes behaves when the values are negative (COLD phase) and positive (WARM phase)

There are several other things happening as well above…but we’ll leave that to another day. I just wanted to sort of point out that you can’t say or forecast blindly off these indices and say well IF one or both are this…then that happens.

Right now our weather has been sort of flying in the face of these indices here in the Plains at least. That isn’t overall too surprising. There seems to be a stronger correlation in the importance and weather connection of these phases in the eastern US as opposed to the central US.

There have been winters though…the big snow winters in 2009-10 and 10-11 that I seem to remember these phases being dramatically negative and boom we had tons of snow.

Now your saying to yourself…I wonder IF there’s any research into this…whether there is a direct connection to the AO/NAO to big snowstorms in KC. Why yes there is…it’s a few years old…but I did this work a while back. I looked at the 6″ or more snowstorms over 2 days in KC through the years and the AO/NAO correlations. The RED squares are positive AO values leading up to the event and the BLUE squares are negative. I think I did this to counter some claims that are out there regarding an almost direct connection to this stuff…there isn’t. You can get big snows regardless of the values leading up to the event…which is what I wanted to see.

Here is the link.

Perhaps there is a bit more of a correlation to bigger snows when you have a persistently negative NAO value leading up to an event…as the research sort of shows.

Anyway there is a nice tangent for you…on a 48 hour period that we’re trying to tie or break record highs.

Tonight is the night of the Great Conjunction. Check it out after sunset looking to the southwest near the moon. Jupiter and Saturn will be lined up together for the 1st time (at night) in 800 years! In honor of that here is a shot of the Milky Way with meteors from William Johnson!

Joe