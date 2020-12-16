Joe’s Weather World: Let’s say it doesn’t snow any more in December (WED-12/16)

Another cold day for the area with clouds increasing this morning and lingering for awhile. It was a week ago that we were anticipating near 70° highs moving into the area…and well, we’re a long ways from there today.

As a matter of fact after starting out the month so mild were falling back quickly now. We’re still top 20 warm for the 1st 15 days of the month…and there is more warmth coming later in the weekend into next week before Christmas.

The purpose though of the blog today is not to dive too deep into the day to day changes with temperatures…it’ll be briefly touched on…the purpose is a supposition really. That is suppose we don’t get more accumulating snow this month. We’ve had in December so far and yesterday’s lack was more or less expected really.

The odd thing is that we didn’t have any in November either. Just a trace on the 23rd. That isn’t unusual but the combination of November and December without snow is. Again a supposition based on an assumption that things aren’t white for the rest of the month.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and chilly with highs in the 30-35° range.

Tonight: Fair and cold with lows in the teens

Tomorrow: More sunshine and milder with highs in the mid 40s

Friday: Windy and warmer with highs 50-55°. Winds may be gusty to 30+ MPH.

Discussion:

Basically I don’t see much of a chance of any appreciable moisture for days to come. There is another cold front coming into the area Friday night into early Saturday but I’m not convinced it’s going to create much of anything really.

Beyond that, and after a pullback on Saturday we go back into a downsloping warming event that lingers into Tuesday before another seasonably strong cold front comes into the area later Tuesday into Wednesday and drops temperatures heading through Christmas morning. At this point I’m not too thrilled about moisture of any consequence with that either.

As I said last night…there is a weather saying…”when in a drought…leave it out”. That pertains to chances of moisture. Yes we’re now in a drought. It won’t really be realized for months…and it could change before the spring green-up but it’s expanding in the area…as well as the KS side as well.

So with all that said…onto the supposition, which is in some ways connected to the dryness of the area…and that is a lack of snow so far.

We had snow back before Halloween…since then…bupkis. A trace in November and nothing (so far) in December. I’ve been showing you model maps for for the last two days showing you snowfall forecasts for the rest of the month…and little is expected at this point. We’re talking the next 15 days and things can certainly change but last night it got me wondering…what happens for the rest of the winter IF we don’t have snow in November and December.

So it was time to do a lot of research and that’s what I want to show you…because if your business or some of your livelihood relies on making some extra money on snow removal/treatments…it’s been pretty grim (so far).

So 1st I had to identify the previous years where November and December were either snowless or we had a “trace” of snow. Again with the base that we don’t get any more snow for the rest of the month.

There were 8 others in about 130 years of data.

So right there we’re sort of in rarified territory. I did want to expend things a bit…because maybe we get a couple of tenths or something by the end of the month. So I wanted to look then at <1″ of snow for the two months combined…November and December.

That opened things up a bit more…

So I have about 20 years in there with <1″ snow in November and December. This does not include October (weird snow month).

I took out the 1st two 1889 and 1888 because I was concerned that I was missing some data during November and December…so I an down to 18 years of little to no snow in November ad December.

What happened from January through April of those years in terms of snow to follow the snowless or near snowless November and Decembers.

Well 10 of the years had snow amounts for the rest of the winter of under 10″…so 10/18 were pretty snowless for the rest of the winter.

3 of the following months had 10-20″ of snow…which would be closer to the average for the rest of the winter.

Interestingly 5 of the following months had at least 20″ of snow…so things aren’t totally a statistical lose at this point. So 5/18 of the following months made up for the lower totals to start the winter…and we ended up above average for snow by the time things were all said and done.

Someone then asked…well were the following months warm or cold. Of the 18 years…5 had top 20 warmest winters and 2 were top 20 coldest winters. The other 13 were sort of all over the place.

Next I wondered what happened that summer (June>August) with regards to rain. As you know part of my winter forecast was an increasing drought concern for the summer of 2021 around these parts. We average about 12.5″ of rain over those 3 months.

So of those 18 years with snowless or near snowless November and Decembers…

10 of the following summers had under 10″ of moisture. Of these 10…5 had both the combination of little November>December snow and little rain over the summer too. There were some years that had little snow but near>above average summer rains

5 had between 10-15″ of rain…let’s say that is near average

Only 3 had over 15″ of rain and none had over 16″.

So just from a statistical standpoint…crunching the numbers you can see the concern I have for this coming summer.

Look this could all be a total waste of time…if we get more than 1″ of snow this month…but man…let me show you the EURO/GFS ensemble forecast for the rest of the month. Use the slider bar to go back and forth.

Slide right for EURO and left for GFS

Slim pickings. We’ll see. Meanwhile this is the forecast for the snowstorm/blizzard back east over the next 36 hours.

Some parts of that area will have more snow before Friday…than they did ALL of last winter. Last winter though was pretty anemic for snows in this part of the country…but still!

The feature photo today is from Sheila Jackson out towards Lexington, MO…a stunner!

Joe