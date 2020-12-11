Joe’s Weather World: Moisture in a drought (FRI-12/11)

So it won’t be nearly as nice today as it has been these last couple of days. Yesterday we missed tying our 1970 record high for the date by 1°. Today that is off the table obviously as some light rain/mist/drizzle will sort of highlight the day.

The amount though of moisture isn’t going to be very much. Odds favor the Metro seeing less than 1/4″ or so…and that should about do it and the snow situation tomorrow morning in KC isn’t very much either. So this storm will in the end do very little to relieve the dryness that slowly expands in the area…especially from KC northwards. There should be a few pockets in northern MO though with over 1/4″ moisture and some areas southeast of KC with near 1/2″ or so. Overall this is yet another “meg” system for the KC area.

Colder weather, but nothing unusual, is likely for a bit of time and there’s another system on Tuesday that may create snow. It looks a bit better in the model data this morning…we’ll figure that out over the weekend though. That could be a snow system.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with just off and on rain drops. There may be hours where very little is happening this afternoon. Temperatures will sort of struggle mostly in the 40-45° range.

Tonight: Misty/drizzly with a winter mix possible towards daybreak.

Saturday: Some light snow or flurries are possible in the AM. Amounts for KC will be minor…maybe a brief coating. Temperatures should remain above 32° so accumulations are going to be tough to achieve it appears locally. Then clouds and chilly with highs in the mid>upper 30s

Sunday: Variable clouds and chilly with highs well into the 30s.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So this is an unimpressive system…more or less a disorganized mess. Some rain sure…but nothing all that beneficial for the area. So let’s start with the drought update. 41% of the country is in a moderate to severe+ drought

and on the KS side…

There actually hasn’t been a week to week change in the report and again with this look from the current system…

Not so great.

There really is no need to get into this system anymore. Over it and what it really won’t do. Here’s radar. Areas NW of KC may see a bit more rain that what is displayed in the data above though it appears…so at least that’s something.

The next system is Tuesday and there has been a northwards shift to some extent on the snow-making potential of this…that would put the Metro in play for “something”. It looks like the atmosphere will be cold enough to support snow from this IF we can get this farther north like the model data is portraying and that is a big IF right now. It probably needs to come about another 150 miles north for us to be in to something. Right now most of the snow appears to be towards southern KS…again though a 100-150 mile north shift could create something in KC.

So unless there’s a significant change in the snow situation tomorrow…for tomorrow or Tuesday…next blog will come Sunday or Monday.

Our feature photo comes from Aaron Smith