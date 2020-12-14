Joe’s Weather World: The biggest snowstorm in a few years is not in KC

It will NOT hit us…sorry…couldn’t resist. Sure I could’ve waited till the middle of the blog…and actually I could’ve been cruel and titled the blog “the biggest snowstorm in a few years…” and left it at that.

There have been big snows to the south of here…to the southwest of here…and as the week unfolds well towards the east of here (we’re talking northeast part of the country). For us though…there might be some patchy light snow tomorrow evening at some point…and I’m not confident that all of us will see that.

Beyond that though…temperatures will start to trend back up mostly heading into the weekend and 50s are possible before Christmas once again.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: There are some areas of low clouds and dense fog this morning on the KS side…that will dissipate. Skies should be mostly sunny and chilly overall with highs in the mid 30s

Tonight: Fair and cold with lows near 20°

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and chilly. Some light snow or flurries are possible, especially from the Metro southwards later in the day or tomorrow night. Accumulations will be minor…perhaps a few tenths here and there. Highs near 32°

Wednesday: Should be a nicer day with highs in the mid>upper 30s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

For KC snow lovers…it’s been a not so nice start to the snow season. I sort of look at the snow season as a set of about 14 or so windows. Every week that goes by with little to no snow is shutting one of those snow windows.

So far this winter…2 windows have been shut. So in a sense we’ve already lost 1/7th of the snow chances that we’ll see. Odds are after this week the 3rd window is shut too. Snow lovers won’t be too happy about that.

There MAY be some snow tomorrow night around these parts the main snows from the next system will be out west and down south it appears.

It almost looks like the ghost from the game Pac Man.

The reason why it looks like that is that there is dry air coming into the the region from the east. It chews away at the snow on the leading edge…and you get these “voids”. Crazy isn’t it?

The new NAM model suggests that there may be some accumulating snow (just barely) towards the south of the Metro tomorrow evening.

We’ll see how that plays out…it won’t be much…but there has been a slight upwards trend in things.

The hi-res NAM model isn’t as bullish…we’re really dealing with what appears to be a marginal event.

I don’t even have the heart to get into the set-up for tomorrow locally.

With that said though…this “little” thing will turn into a BIG thing back east as a significant snowstorm, the first in a couple of years is likely. It’s not a matter of IF it’s now a matter of how much and where.

This thing will turn into quite the nor’easter it appears. Winds and heavy snows are likely. There may be some precip type issues close to the coastline and east of the I-95 corridor but a snow thumping is expected.

Some areas actually have upside, especially in NW NJ and perhaps eastern PA.

It really is a great set-up for them…a few specifics need to be figured out but this should be a big ticket item for this part of the country up towards New England towards the end of the week.

For KC towards the end of the week…temperatures will be warming up. Friday is a mild looking day…with wind though making it feel chillier than whatever the temperatures say. IF we can get into the 50s (doable but I’m concerned about a lot of cirrus filtering the sunshine) it will feel chilly.

This is a gradual set-up to another downsloping mild flow of air that I told you about more than a week ago as we head into Christmas week. Look at these 5 day averages for the temperatures of the air about 5,000 feet up. Mild!

Odds are sometime early next week we’re well into the 50s and perhaps nudging 60° or so again!

I don’t think it will last into Christmas though. There should be a seasonably strong cold front coming into the area on Christmas Eve or thereabouts…and some rain is possible. Model data also shows (from this far out) a possible switchover to snow, at least on the EURO while the GFS says it just gets chillier with little precip involved. Obviously way too far to get into specifics. The GFS FWIW has temperatures just above the surface near 50° on Christmas

GFS with another massive downslope warming set-up for Christmas Day

The EURO on the otherhand isn’t as bullish.

EURO 5,000 foot temperature anomalies

It’s not quite the same BUT there are indicators about another downslope warming showing up in the northern Rockies. It’s just a matter of timing and the speed the air masses will be coming into and though the area.

Overall though what appears to be settling into the region for the rest of the month…just a bunch of ups and downs. The downs won’t be unusual really, while the ups will be 50s+ during the day.

It’s a miserable look for snowlovers overall though…take a look at this long-range model data showing both the EURO and the GFS models…total snow through the next 15-16 days. It’s a bad look locally.

EURO model through the 28th

GFS model into the 29th

Not looking good if you rely on clearing snow for extra income.

The Geminids were putting on a bit of a show last night…William Johnson caught one!

Joe