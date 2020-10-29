Joe’s Weather World: The end of the dreary days (THU-10/29)

The last time I mentioned this stat…October was running about 1° above average…well the last week took care of that and then some. Temperatures will be below average for the rest of the month and at least now…we’re almost 3° below average. We’ve had about 10 out of the last 11 days with below average temperatures.

The rain from late yesterday to this morning has moved out of the Metro. Amounts were in the trace to 3/4″ range…KCI had .03″ while Olathe had .32″. Higher amounts were south of the Metro…which was expected for the last couple of days.

Now the focus is on nicer weather. It will be a bit of a process this morning to clear out the clouds but we should be bright and sunny this afternoon…it will be blustery though for sure!

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Becoming sunny and remaining windy into the afternoon. Gusts of 30-35 MPH will be common for quite some time today. The winds will fade later today.

Tonight: Fair skies and chilly with lows near 30°

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant with highs well into the 50s

Saturday: Windy and milder with highs near 65°

Sunday: Cooler and blustery with highs around 50°

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

After about a week of miserable weather…gray and chilly with periodic rains…snows…ice…things are switching around…and now that that is happening…there won’t be moisture around for quite some time it appears. We should remain dry through the 1st week of November. Temperatures will also trend above average for most days as delightful fall weather is coming.

It will be a nice change from all this…a big mid month switch for sure.

The system that just moved through was a 3 parter. That last part was rain and amounts were negligible north of I-70 and a bit better south of KC.

We’ll take it because much drier weather has arrived. There might be something towards the 8th or 9th…but that’s a long ways off.

It’s been an interesting last few days though. While we had all the different types of precipitation…and the colder days…there was a significant snowstorm in the TX Panhandle with up to 6″ of snow there. There was torrential and flooding rain in far southern MO and AR…close to 10″ worth…and finally there was Zeta which passed directly over New Orleans. That doesn’t happen. As a matter of fact they were able to launch a weather balloon in the eye of the storm as it passed over the NWS office.

Here's our 00z balloon launch from inside the eye of #Zeta about 20 minutes ago. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/rFtTfRiEit — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 29, 2020

This was the 5th named storm to hit LA.

tracks of the 5 landfalls in Louisiana (record).



Thanks to our wildly talented team for making the graphics & keeping everyone on track: @SamWnek @DanManWX @Wx_Max @WXmel6 pic.twitter.com/1R2iJA5w4d — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 29, 2020

6 hurricanes have hit the US coastline…and 11 named storms overall. Crazy.

For New Orleans though…an eye passing directly over the city with this intensity…is a rare thing.

Per mapping by @DrJeffMasters atop NOAA’s historical hurricanes database, Zeta is the strongest hurricane on record whose center passed directly over the city of New Orleans (light orange area). pic.twitter.com/OMPdSN2xnS — Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) October 29, 2020

Notice though all these other tracks are tropical storms or depressions…an actual hurricane going over the city (the eye) is a rarity for New Orleans.

East of there the storm surge was bad…9 feet in places in southern MS. The winds gusted to 90 MPH towards Mobile, AL. Before the storm came ashore there were 50(!) foot waves in the northern Gulf.

Check out these waves from Hurricane #Zeta on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. This specific rig is south of Louisiana, and was near the eyewall of Zeta. They recorded wind gusts exceeding 150 mph, and waves over 50 feet!

📸: Brian Stout pic.twitter.com/yF8D4gKaJo — Jennifer Lambers ⛈ (@jnlamberswx) October 28, 2020

Winds gusted to 110 MPH on land…

Some impressive wind reports from @NWSNewOrleans as #Zeta moved through this evening.



112 mph – Bayou Bienvenue, LA

104 mph – Bay Waveland Yacht Club, MS

101 mph – Gulfport, MS

101 mph – Shell Beach, LA

100 mph – Laplace, LAhttps://t.co/dSJTmnrggt — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 29, 2020

This storm did something that no other storm has done in this part of the Gulf during this time of the year…it rapidly intensified yesterday.

Hurricane Zeta has intensified 40kt (45 mph) in the last 26 hours.



There's no record of anything close to that in the Gulf this late in the year. pic.twitter.com/V0qhipnqcr — Sam Lillo (@splillo) October 28, 2020

and it’s believed to be the strongest storm in the region of the Gulf so late in the season.

Hurricane Zeta is the strongest tropical cyclone on record in this part of the Gulf this late in the year. pic.twitter.com/tpX1bnMUkO — Sam Lillo (@splillo) October 28, 2020

Most were surprised by the strengthening trends and perhaps it’s interaction with the upper level storm that was affecting our area played a large role in that.

Stunning 20 hour time lapse of #HurricaneZeta accelerating towards landfall along the central Gulf coast — steered by an impressively deep cut-off low advancing east across Texas and Oklahoma (and bringing wintery weather along with it). #GOESEast low-level water vapor imagery. pic.twitter.com/7tkKIfnCr8 — William Churchill (@ChurchillWx) October 29, 2020

Now Zeta is rapidly pushing towards the eastern seaboard. Power outages are widespread…even in GA more than a million customers are without power this morning.

Between the ice in OK…the snow in TX…and Zeta…lots of folks down there are without power. This is via poweroutage.us

In GA…the strong winds have knocked down a LOT of trees. As a matter of fact with close to a million customers without power that is actually more than LA and AL combined!

We’re watching another system in the eastern Caribbean that may become somewhat of an issue towards the weekend…and least to monitor. That would be named Eta.

The feature photo comes from some_say_newyork via FB

Pretty scene the other day.

Joe