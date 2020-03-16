Joe’s Weather World: Warmest weather of the year + a hard freeze too (MON-3/16)

Well we were do for a dud of a weekend and we got one. Next weekend will be brighter but chilly once again. As a matter of fact temperatures this week will range from the 70s to the 20s…so it’s going to be an adventurous week it appears.

All those changes mean storminess and rain…this is likely to be a soggy week at times. While there are some showers this morning the better rains come in Wednesday and Thursday…1-3″ is possible…maybe more although what comes our way will be moving quickly.

Forecast:

Today: Morning showers…some afternoon drizzle/mist. Cloudy overall with chilly temperatures in the mid 40s or so

Tonight: Cloudy with steady temperatures around 40

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and a bit more mild with highs into the 50s

Wednesday: Rain/storms likely and milder with highs eventually into the 60s if not around 70°

Discussion:

This will be an interesting week of weather. Everything but snow locally and March is sort of that kind of month really.

Remember the “Bomb Cyclone” last March…you can get big storms that affect large swaths of terrain and while this week won’t have that type of cyclone there will still be a strong storm in the Plains. When you get those types of cyclones…you get a lot of air movement and a lot of wind.

The next couple of days will feature more clouds…the winds in the atmosphere in the bottom 5,000 feet or so are rather light…and the moisture in the form of clouds is just sort of stuck with not a lot to move it around at this point. There aren’t any strong disturbances through tomorrow so there is nothing to really stir things up…hence all the clouds and the murkiness.

What is going to break this up is a storm out across the western US…and it’s a good and bad thing. The good…it brings in much warmer air…the bad is that it brings more rain and perhaps some thunderstorms.

You can see it spinning off northern CA this morning.

That thing will spin around and eject a stronger disturbance on Wednesday which will start the rainier processes again. Ahead of this disturbance other baby disturbances will come up through the flow aloft…front the SW>NE. You can see these disturbances better when we go up to about 18,000 feet up and look for areas of “vorticity” or the tendency of the air to spin. These areas are associated with lift…when you get lift you get clouds and when there is enough moisture around and other things work out you get rain.

Valid Tuesday at 7PM

See the main storm aloft in the western US…see the baby disturbances coming up into the southwestern Plains…that will be our fast moving rain chance coming our way later Tuesday night into Wednesday.

How quickly that moves in and out will determine how warm we can get on Wednesday. I have a feeling it will move through very quickly…and we should really warm up on Wednesday and stay warm through Thursday morning.

Then as the main storm comes out on Thursday a stronger surface storm will develop later Wednesday into Thursday in the western Plains and eastern parts of CO. It will weaken as it comes eastbound through KS and moves on top of the region early Friday.

So we’ll get another wave of storms/rain on Thursday morning…dew points will be close to 60° so there will be a muggy feel to the air for the 1st time this year (1st of many). The winds above the surface will be going pretty good too at 45-55 MPH…so it’s not out of the question there could be a severe thunderstorm warning or two come out for a minimal criteria type storm in the morning especially on Thursday.

In the colder air behind the storm…snow will fall and stick towards the northwest of the region.

That could be a 4-10″ snowstorm north of the I-80 corridor across the western Plains and northern Plains region.

The main thing will be the rain…more heavy rain too…

The storms may be stronger and more frequent towards the I-44 corridor region…note the heavier rain totals down there and that will be in an area where there has already been tons of rain for the last couple of months.

Last 60 days of moisture anomalies…note the areas in southern MO running more than 3″ above average

Once the whole system moves through and the winds turn towards the north…colder air will pour into the area…meaning dropping temperatures on Friday (from a Midnight high in the 60s?) to the 30s by later in the day with clearing skies heading into the weekend.

On the assumption that the skies are clear…we should tank over the weekend especially Saturday. We may be cold again on Sunday morning depending on clouds. How cold? I think low>mid 20s is very much on the table.

So a lot happening this week…a lot to talk about and more rain.

My feature photo comes from James Kovacs‎ who says it must be getting close to spring….his hazelnut trees are blooming.

Joe