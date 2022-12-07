KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?

Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.

But there are also some signs from nature and a bit of weather folklore that many believe give some hints at what’s to come. Here are two of the most popular:

Wooly worms

We can look at how different animals and insects, especially the famous wooly worms, are behaving.

Those interested in weather folklore also like to dig into how furry these worms are. The furrier the worm, the colder it’s going to be.

Wooly worms’ colors can also tell us more. According to folklore, the more black on the fuzzy worm, the harsher the winter. An all black wooly worms obviously suggest a harsh, cold winter.

But if you see wooly worms that are a mix of colors — black and orange, for example — the wider the band in the middle, the milder the upcoming winter. A narrow band suggests a colder winter, according to folklore.

Persimmon seeds

Many also check on the local trees, including persimmon trees and the seeds inside their fruit. Those seeds are cut open lengthwise to see what they’re predicting.

Inside you’ll see one of three “utensils.”

If the inside of your persimmon seed looks like a knife, the folklore indicates we’re in for a cold, harsh winter ahead. If you get a spoon, get ready for a snowy season. Last, if you find a fork, that means it will be mild.

