Weather in Kansas City: Timing out today’s storms and possible snow tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong winds, lightning and hail passed through the metro early this morning. Residents are waking up to a lot of water, but that’s not the end of it.

An early morning Severe Thunderstorm Watch to the south of the metro has expired. That means that, for now, we are just dealing with a lot of heavy rain. Though the system will pass through by the end of the morning, another wave is on the way.

Late morning: Most people should see the rain coming to an end by 9 a.m. The systems will be totally cleared out of the metro by 10 a.m.

Midday: We are going to experience a lull in activity throughout the middle of the day ahead of the next system.

We are going to experience a lull in activity throughout the middle of the day ahead of the next system. Tonight: Another bout of storms will arrive around 5 or 6 p.m. This system will start as rain and last overnight into the morning, possibly transitioning to snow or wintry mix.

The incoming wave is coming up from Texas and Oklahoma. That system is causing Blizzard Warnings around the Panhandle area before marching its way up to KC.

The older air mass that will likely bring in some snow and mixed precipitation. FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter said it just depends on where the coldest temperatures develop around the area.

“I am anticipating minor accumulations on grassy surfaces for some spots within our viewing area as we see tomorrow’s temperatures five to ten degrees colder in some spots,” Karli said.