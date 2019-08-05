Karli’s Weather Quiz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Every weekday Karli wants to test your weather knowledge!

The Weather Quiz segments sponsored by Minsky’s will air during the 7AM FOX4 Morning Show and you will have until noon each day to submit your answer.

Each week we will randomly select one winner from all correct answers to receive a $25 Minksy’s Pizza gift card. Then once we have tested your knowledge for a YEAR all eligible viewers will be entered to win the grand prize of FREE MINSKY’s Pizza for a year!

Not seeing the form below? ENTER HERE!

39.099727 -94.578567