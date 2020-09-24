Weekend rain is on the way to quench our recent drought

It’s been pretty dry recently. For some of us that have wanted to enjoy the outdoors, that’s been great news! For others looking for rain for their lawn, garden, or any other reason… it hasn’t been so great. September is the 4th time this year we’ve had such long stretches.

Thursday will mark the 13th day of no measurable precipitation, and while we’re not in a major drought, we’ve talked about how the forecast is going to continue to be dry at great length of recent.

We’ve monitored this cold front for the last few days. It really didn’t look like it was going to provide much hope for relief. But recent trends suggest otherwise. Sunday afternoon and evening, a steady and soaking rain looks to develop along this front and move through the metro.

Recent trends suggest we could see 1/4 to a 1/2 inch of rain area wide with some locally higher amounts, especially southeast. This could be the perfect recipe for that gentle rain your lawn needs. We’ll keep you posted with updated trends and timing as Sunday grows near.