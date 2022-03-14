INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — People who live in Independence are asked to take some extra precautions this week.

The city’s fire department issued a burn ban. The ban is in effect through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22. High winds are in the forecast during that time and could quickly fuel any flames.

Residents are asked to properly dispose of cigarettes and other smoking materials. Anyone who plans to take advantage of the spring weather by grilling outside is asked to dispose of charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing them with water.

Open burns and outdoor fires are also banned during this time.

