Western wildfires may affect future sky conditions

While we’re entering into a much calmer weather pattern here in the Central Plains, the wildfire season out west has really been getting going! Colorado, in particular, has seen a historic wildfire season so far. At least four fires in particular have been raging across the state, and burning over 100,000 acres of land thus far.

DENVER — As the sun rises today (at 6:13am), we'll see more smoke across the region with four major fires burning across Colorado, totaling nearly 127,000 acres in what has become a historic wildfire season. #cowx #FOX31 pic.twitter.com/gKzol9IW0K — Brooks (@BrooksWeather) August 17, 2020

The smoke from these fires have been creating some really cool sunsets across the state as well.

So, how will this affect the pleasant stretch of weather here, in Kansas City? Well, it definitely won’t be increasing rain chances, that’s for sure. But, thanks to surface high pressure, we’ll most likely see some of that smoke make it all the way to us.

Air flow around the high will bring smoke towards KC.

And that means we could see some hazy and pretty sunrises and sunsets moving throughout this week. With very little/no big rain chances in the next seven days, we should have plenty of opportunities. Of course, air quality will be a bit of an issue too.

Regional air quality as of August 17th. Green is good quality while yellow is more moderate.

Right now, Kansas City is looking good in the green, meaning good air quality. But, as you might imagine, the sky conditions are not so great in Colorado. I’d expect the quality to drop more there and here before things improve. Take notice if you really suffer from sensitive respiratory problems.