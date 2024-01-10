KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re headed to the Kansas City Chiefs game vs the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, you’re in for an absolutely frigid, but possibly historical, day.

If the latest forecast holds true, it could be one of the coldest Chiefs game in franchise history.

You have to go back to 1983 for the Chiefs’ coldest kickoff temperature. That year, Kansas City began a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead at 1 degree. The Chiefs won 48-17 in -19 degree wind chill.

The team’s coldest playoff game on record was in 1996, when it was 11 degrees at kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts.

But just how cold will it be Saturday?

As of Wednesday, the FOX4 Weather Team is expecting a high temperature of 9 degrees, quite chilly for tailgating in Arrowhead Stadium parking lots where it will actually feel like -10 degrees.

By kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday, FOX4 meteorologists are forecasting it will be 6 degrees — with a wind chill of -12.

If that forecasted kickoff temperature holds, it would be the Chiefs’ new coldest playoff game in franchise history.

By the 4th quarter, the temperature will have dropped down to 2 degrees and will feel like -15. In case you didn’t think it could get any worse, the overnight low will be -4 degrees.

The good news for Chiefs fans is it should be largely dry Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium — though there might be a flurry or two falling that won’t accumulate.

There are chances for snow Thursday into Friday and again Sunday, according to FOX4’s Weather Team, but not on Saturday. Instead, the main concern will be the arctic cold that sticks around for a long stretch into the end of the month.