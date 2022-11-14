KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the first accumulating snowfall forecasted for the Kansas City metro this season.

Most kids now want to know if school will be in session, or if they will have a snow day Tuesday.

The answer for many metro districts is probably not, but it all depends on what the storm does overnight.

This is when school districts plan to make the call, and when you can expect to see cancelations, if they happen, on FOX4KC and online at FOX4KC.com.

Kansas

BLUE VALLEY

Blue Valley says it builds snow days into the schedule each year.

If possible, announcements to cancel school will be made the day before so families can plan. But, there are storms like the one moving into the metro Monday evening, that aren’t expected to cause major headaches.

If school isn’t canceled the day before, the district says the superintendent will make a final decision about whether to have school by 6 a.m.

The district can either close all Blue Valley Schools for the day, or delay the start of school by two hours.

Learn more about how the district makes the decision on Blue Valley’s website.

DESOTO

As of Monday afternoon, there are no alerts impacting school either Monday or Tuesday, but that can always change.

When the Desoto district has a schedule change due to bad weather a text message will be sent to families through the district’s schoolNEWS Alert System.

The district will also post the notice on its website and social media sites.

You will also see the closure right here on FOX4.

GARDNER EDGERTON

The Gardner Edgerton School District will communicate a decision as soon as possible if the call is made to cancel classes.

The district says the information will be available on FOX4 KC and FOX4KC.com, as well as on the district’s website, Facebook page and on Twitter.

It’s the district’s plan to make the call regarding inclement weather closings or delays before 6 a.m.

KANSAS CITY KANSAS

The Kansas City, Kansas, School District says it is on alert and monitoring the storm as it moves into the metro.

The decision whether to have school will come down to the timing of the storm, road conditions, and how much snow falls.

OLATHE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Parents are encouraged to stay connected with the district when winter weather is forecasted.

The district said school cancelations will be available through a Blackboard notification text or email to parents and staff.

Cancelations will also be broadcast on FOX4 KC and other news and radio stations, posted on the district’s website, and added to the district’s Facebook page. The information will also be tweeted.

Keep in mind, the district will only post if school is canceled. It will not post if school is proceeding as scheduled.

SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOL DISTRICT

Shawnee Mission won’t know how the snow will impact its schedule until sometime overnight.

The district said to expect a decision in the early morning hours, and hopefully by 5:30 a.m.

In the event that school is called, the district has three different plans, which you can locate on the Shawnee Mission School District’s website The one most likely to be put into effect is Plan B, but a final decision isn’t expected early Tuesday morning.

Missouri

BLUE SPRINGS

If it snows more than expected, the Blue Springs School District could decide to delay school or cancel, according to the district’s handbook.

The district says the decision is normally made before 6:30 a.m.

Once a decision is made, it will be available on TV and FOX4KC.com. There will be an automated phone call through ParentLink, it will be posted on the district’s website and twitter account.

CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Center School District plans to wait until early Tuesday morning before making a decision about whether to cancel school.

The district said the decision will be communicated to families around 5:30 a.m.

The district’s first three snow days this winter will be true snow days with no class or virtual instruction.

FORT OSAGE

In the event of inclement weather, the Fort Osage School District administration may choose to cancel school or to dismiss classes early. The decision on whether to cancel school is made before 6:00 a.m. if at all possible.

If the weather forces the closing of school, the information will be posted on the district’s website, sent to parents by phone, text, and email.

Announcements will be made on the district’s mobile app, social media, local television, and radio stations.

INDEPENDENCE

The Independence School District is monitoring Monday night’s storm and will communicate with families as soon as possible if any change in schedule is needed.

KANSAS CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Kansas City Public Schools says it’s been planning for the possibility of inclement weather days for the entirety of the upcoming winter season.

When snow or ice is in the forecast the district said it will communicate with families through email, text, and social media if the decision is made to cancel classes, or move to an alternate teaching method for the day.

The district said it has the option of canceling classes or holding school virtually this year when there is inclement weather.

NORTH KANSAS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Timing will make all the difference for the North Kansas City School District.

When the forecast is like the current one, the district’s superintendent and other administrators normally drive bus routes around 4 a.m. to check road conditions, according to the district. They also take temperatures and the forecast during the day into effect.

For storms where there is a lot more ice or snow forecasted, the district said the call can be made much sooner.

Either way, the North Kansas City School District said it tries to make the decision as early as possible to give parents as much notice as it can.

The first three snow days for the district will be traditional snow days. The district says it will move to virtual classes beginning with the fourth snow day of the school year.

LEE’S SUMMIT

Lee’s Summit students will have school Tuesday.

According to the district’s website, even if it would decide to cancel school, the district’s first five inclement weather days will be virtual learning days.

If there is a change to the schedule Tuesday, the district will make the announcement through School Messenger, on district social media channels, and on FOX4 and FOX4KC.com between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

PARK HILL

Park Hill students will either be in school Tuesday, or shift to a virtual learning day, depending on how much snow falls in the Northland overnight.

The district said its first five inclement weather days of the year will be virtual learning days.

Park Hill says it tries to notify families of a cancelation or delayed start for students by 5:30 a.m.

A message will be on the district’s website, families will receive a text or email, and it will be announced on Facebook and Twitter, as well as on TV.

RAYMORE-PECULAIR

There are no more traditional snow days for students in the Raymore-Peculiar School District.

The district said it made the decision to have virtual instruction when the weather is too bad to hold classes in person.

Ray-Pec says it tries to make a decision the night before. If that is not possible, it tries to notify parents by 5:30 a.m.

If you don’t receive a message or email, it will also be available on the district information line at 816-892-3988, the district’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.