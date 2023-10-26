KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snowflakes fell across the Kansas City metro three years ago on Thursday. It wasn’t much of a measurable snowfall but still a reminder that winter isn’t too far away.

The first snowfall of 2022 didn’t come until Nov. 14 and the first one five years ago in 2018 came on Oct. 14.

In fact, three of the last five years the metro has had snow in the month of October, though it doesn’t look like that will happen for 2023 but we could see a winter mix by the end of the weekend.

On average, Kansas City has its first snow on Nov. 28.

Data from the National Weather Service shows, on average from 1991 to 2020, Kansas City only sees 0.3 inches of snowfall in October. So history (and the FOX4 forecast) tells us, don’t hold your breath for a big snow before Halloween.

A strong cold front moves through Kansas City Thursday night, with temperatures in the 40s for most of the day Friday along with morning showers.

A few sleet pellets may try to mix in with the rain on Sunday. The rain ends before a hard freeze Monday morning in the 20s.

FOX4 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier breaks down the latest forecast in the video above.