When was the last time Kansas City had a white Christmas?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the temperature warming up through the Christmas holiday, it might seem like it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen a white Christmas in the Kansas City area. In fact, this year we could be seeing a new record high in the upper 60s for Christmas Eve.

In the last few years it seems we have seen more snow on or around Halloween than we have around Christmas with 1 inch of snow on the ground for Halloween in 2018.

Many in the Kansas City area who were alive probably remember December 2009 where the metro saw 5-6 inches even before Christmas Eve.

A blizzard hit the Midwest with high winds and overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, 8-12 inches of snow fell in many areas, creating a winter wonderland for many in the Kansas City area.

Although 2009 wasn’t the last white Christmas in Kansas City, it’s probably the last really good one.

According to FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria, to have a white Christmas you need to have at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. It could be snow that has already fallen or that falls on the day itself.

In this case, the last white Christmas we saw in Kansas City was 2017 with the metro getting between 1-2 inches with the highest amounts across northern Missouri, according to the National Weather Service.

The last decent white Christmas the Kansas City region has had was probably 2013 with 4 inches on the ground Christmas Day.

Kansas City has had a white Christmas once every five years on average — but don’t expect one this year.