KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a long, hot summer in Kansas City, and we aren’t done with the heat.

It will likely be weeks before you can give your air conditioner a break, or see a difference in those pricy utility bills, but cooler air is on the way.

Kansas City normally averages highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s during August. This year temperatures have been much warmer than the average.

The good news is that Kansas City usually experiences it’s last 100-degree day of the season around Aug. 14. The latest 100-degree day of the season was recorded on Sept. 28, 1953.

When do we see our last 90-degree day of the season?

Temperatures have been a little more tolerable this week, but it’s still too hot to turn off the air conditioner.

If you’re counting down the days to enjoy some comfortable fall air, you’ll be waiting awhile.

On average Kansas City doesn’t see it’s final day of 90-degree temperatures until Sept. 15.

When will it feel like fall in Kansas City?

Average high temperatures don’t drop into the 70s until as early as September 16th in much of Kansas and Missouri.

The average overnight low temperatures normally drop from around 70 degrees in August into the 50s sometime in late September.

Average high temperatures across the metro don’t drop into the 60s until October 11th.

When will leaves start to change color?

Fall officially begins on September 22, 2022, which is also about the time we’ll begin to see leaves beginning to change.

Missouri’s Department of Conservation predicts peak fall color to happen around mid-October.

Snow

If you’re already waiting for the snow to start falling, the earliest snowfall ever recorded in Kansas City fell Oct. 14, 2018. KCI Airport picked up 1/10th of an inch of snow that day.

