KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City and state crews across the Kansas City area are clearing the roads after snow fell across the metro starting Monday evening.

Residents in many of the metro cities can use resources to follow the routes of snow plows in real-time, check if the streets have been cleared or at least receive updates on the status of clearing operations.

Click on the relevant link below to see the status of the snow plows in your neighborhood:

If you need to drive outside of the Kansas City metro, check out these traveler maps for current conditions in Kansas and Missouri. These websites also show road conditions for Kansas City-area interstates and highways:

As of 7 a.m. there are more than 200 area school, business and other organizational closings.

Regardless of what the map tells you about a road being plowed or not, you can plan on a much longer commute than usual.