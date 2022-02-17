KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Kansas City’s biggest winter storm of the winter season, many across the region have seen half a foot or more of snow Thursday.

The National Weather Service reported, as of noon, Kansas City had already recorded 6.4 inches of snow for Feb. 17, breaking the daily record of 6 inches set back on the same day back in 1893.

As the snow winds down Thursday afternoon, you might be wondering when the streets will be cleared.

Cities all over the KC area have had crews working diligently to clear streets overnight and all day. Interstates and major city streets take priority, and then crews get to work on residential roads.

Many large cities in the KC metro allow residents to track snow plow routes in real time, see whether or not streets have been cleared, or at least provide information on snow plans and priorities.

If you’d like to check the progress of snow plows in your neighborhood, visit the appropriate link below:

If you have to travel across Kansas or Missouri, check out these traveler maps that show current conditions, and whether Kansas City-area interstates and highways are covered in snow:

Heads up: City and state transportation agencies are asking drivers to stay off the road Thursday as much as possible. Fewer drivers means it’s easier for them to plow the roads. It also means fewer crashes for first-responders to work.

