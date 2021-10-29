Widespread frost and freeze for many overnight in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Frost Advisory has been issued for many areas along the state line and further west Saturday morning.

Why is the Missouri side not as included? Cloud cover. That same system that has slowly moved out will continue to move at a snail’s pace, and that added cloud cover will add a bit of insulation for areas on the Missouri side.

Colder, clearer conditions up north will set us up for a freeze in far northern Missouri and northeast Kanas.

Temperatures shouldn’t have a problem falling into the 30s here in the Kansas City metro, with areas up north clearing out a bit more.

If you have sensitive plants that are holding on…impressive! We will see an areawide hard freeze the middle of next week, so prepare for that as well.