KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City could hit 100 degrees for the first time this year as another heat wave moves in this weekend.

Kansas City has been one degree shy of triple digits already this summer, but we haven’t hit 100. In fact, the last time Kansas City officially recorded 100 degrees or higher was over a year ago.

Twice in August 2022 (on Aug. 2 and Aug. 6) the high temperature recorded at Kansas City International Airport was 100 degrees. On July 23, 2022, Kansas City even hit 101.

Those are real temperatures, not heat indexes.

This weekend, Kansas City could get close to 100 degrees once again.

As of Friday afternoon, FOX4’s Weather Team is forecasting the high temperature to be 99 degrees on Sunday and Monday, likely even Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s a chance temperatures Sunday or Monday could pop up to 100 degrees or more, especially on the south side of the metro, but the official temperature is recorded at KCI Airport up north.

FOX4’s Weather Team says the heat index, or feels like temperature, will very likely exceed 105 degrees and could hit 110 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warning

With this prolonged heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning starting at noon Saturday through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Kansas City-area had an Excessive Heat Warning earlier this year for another heat wave, but the National Weather Service says this is the first prolonged period of heat that would prompt a watch or warning since 2021.

Whether or not Kansas City hits 100 degrees, FOX4’s Weather Team is encouraging anyone with outdoor plans this weekend to reschedule or move inside.

But if you have to be outside for long periods, make sure you’re prepared. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Experts also recommend wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Finally, make sure to check on people who are susceptible to heat, young children and the elderly.