Thanksgiving forecast: Will weather impact your travel plans?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Thanksgiving holiday is this Thursday! Seems like only last week we were back in October. But anyway, with the holiday coming up, you’re probably planning on doing some travelling locally or nationally, or you know someone whose doing just that.

Here around Kansas City, and for the Midwest in general, the only trouble spot around Thanksgiving may come late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Our next cold front is scheduled to come through Kansas City during this time, and if your plans include travelling east Wednesday, you’ll want to factor rain into your plans.

It’s important to emphasize that this will likely NOT be a widespread, long-lasting event.

Only some have a chance of rain, starting Wednesday afternoon. As we get to about 6-8 p.m. Wednesday night, showers may grow in coverage along a cold front as it moves through the central and eastern portions of Missouri.

Future radar at 9 PM Wednesday, November 24th. The position of the cold front has been added as well.

If your travels take you to St. Louis, Springfield, even to Tulsa, Oklahoma City, or Chicago, you’ll be running in and out of some of this rain.

The holiday itself looks pretty quiet around the city and region at large. The cold front moves east into the Southern Plains and Ohio River Valley states, leaving a cool northwest breeze, high pressure, and clearing skies for much of the Midwest.

Our forecast for Thanksgiving Day can be found here:

Thanksgiving Day forecast as of 2 PM Monday the 22nd

Friday and the weekend look dry as well, with high temperatures recovering back into the 50s for the weekend. So getting back home during the weekend shouldn’t be an issue in the Midwest.

Long Ranger as of 2 PM Monday the 22nd.

If you’re taking to the skies this week, there are only a couple of spots on the U.S. map where you could have problems.

National future radar image for 4 PM Wednesday the 24th

National future radar for 4 PM Thanksgiving Day

Denver and other cities along the Rocky Mountains may be dealing with a few snow and rain showers Wednesday, while the majority of the country is quiet.

As mentioned earlier, the batch of rain moving through our area late Wednesday pushes east for Thanksgiving Day.

National future radar for 3 PM Friday the 26th

Moisture moves east off the East Coast Friday, but some lasting rain/snow may be possible for the New England region. Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, the next storm system is pushing onshore from the Pacific Ocean.

National future radar for 4 PM Saturday the 27th

Come Saturday, that wave of energy from the Pacific Northwest may fire up rain and snow just north of us, shifting into the eastern United States for Sunday. Keep eyes on your flights if you’re travelling this weekend as this storm moves across the country.