Wind advisory, high wind warning Monday for most of the region

We enjoyed a pretty calm Sunday but we’re Weather Aware Monday for expected high wind gusts throughout the region. Typically we can handle some windy days without issue, but I expect the wind gusts to be significant enough to cause a few problems.

It will not take long for the wind speed to pick up quickly in the neighborhood of 30-40 mph wind gusts even by mid morning.

But the wind advisory and high wind warning doesn’t go in effect until noon, and that’s because of these expected wind gusts above. Many locations will see the possibility of 40-50 mph wind throughout the day. Expect sustained wind over 30 mph throughout the day with some 50-55 mph wind gusts during the afternoon. Some trees may be impacted and that could cause some minor power outages. Be prepared for a windy and warmer Monday.