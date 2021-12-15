Wind is too much for 18-wheelers on Missouri and Kansas highways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong winds can make it difficult to drive and control tractor-trailers and other high profile vehicles. Troopers said it also makes the roads dangerous for other drivers.
Near Springfield, Missouri, troopers said the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control because of the wind Wednesday morning. The truck rolled over and lost part of the load that was being hauled. Troopers said the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the semi.
In Kansas, an overturned truck blocked part of the eastbound lanes of I-70, east of Salina. Traffic had to use the passing lane to get around the crash until crews were able to move the damaged 18-wheeler.
Troopers and police said they expect to see more crashes like these throughout the afternoon and evening as wind gusts are expected to become even stronger.
Another issue is all of the blowing dust. This is what it looked like in Garden City, Kansas, late Wednesday morning as a dust storm blew through the area and made it difficult to see.
The picture above was taken in Garden City, Kansas, around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. There are reports that the community experienced 86 mph wind gusts during the storm.
Troopers closed I-70 from Hays to the Colorado state line early Wednesday afternoon because of the brownout. They ask everyone to delay travel until the storm passes.